2020 NFC Championship Game odds, line: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 49-14

Two decades ago, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers started what would become a classic postseason rivalry. They will renew it for the first time in six years Sunday by meeting in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. The Niners and Packers have met nine total times in the postseason, with Green Bay holding a 5-4 series lead. But San Francisco has won the past two meetings, back-to-back contests in 2013 and 2014.

The division winners met in Week 12 of the regular season, with the NFC West champion 49ers (14-3) dominating wire to wire in their 37-8 victory. But the NFC North champion Packers (14-3) haven't lost since and bring a six-game win streak into the rematch. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds. Before making any 49ers vs. Packers picks, be sure to see the NFC Championship Game predictions from R.J. White.

Packers vs 49ers spread: San Francisco -7.5

Packers vs 49ers over-under: 46.5 points

Packers vs 49ers money line: San Francisco -358, Green Bay +285

GB: Packers have covered five of six games as a playoff underdog.

SF: 49ers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings in this series.

Why the 49ers can cover

Last week, the Niners had one of their best defensive performances of the season against a Minnesota offense that has some explosive playmakers and moved the ball effectively in its upset of New Orleans. The Vikings appeared determined to use runs on early downs to set up play-action passes, a formula that the Rams executed well in piling up 395 yards of total offense in their Week 16 meeting with San Francisco. But the 49ers smothered all options from the outset, starting with shutting down versatile running back Dalvin Cook. He was held to 21 yards on 10 carries after rushing for 94 yards and two scores against the Saints.

San Francisco held Minnesota to just 147 total yards and seven first downs. The lone blemish was a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter. The 49ers pitched a second-half shutout and won the time of possession battle by a nearly two-to-one margin. Cousins was sacked six times and the 49ers racked up nine tackles for loss.

Why the Packers can cover

Even so, San Francisco's dominance in the first meeting doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread in the NFC Championship Game 2020. White has also considered that Green Bay's offensive line was banged up in the first meeting, which partially explains San Francisco was able to pile up five sacks in that game. The unit should be completely healthy for Sunday's rematch, led by stalwart right tackle Bryan Bulaga. He missed almost all of the first meeting because of an ankle injury and also sat out last week's divisional round because of an illness.

But the Iowa product, who started for the Packers as a rookie in their last Super Bowl run, has proven to be a major difference-maker. Bulaga has allowed just four sacks and four other quarterback hits in 568 pass-blocking snaps this season.

