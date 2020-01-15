2020 NFC Championship Game odds, line: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 49-14

The San Francisco 49ers seek their first Super Bowl berth in nine years when they host the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. One year removed from an injury-riddled, four-win campaign, the Niners (14-3) tore through the NFC West to win a division crown and claim the top seed on the NFC side of the 2020 NFL playoff bracket. They dominated the Minnesota Vikings at home in the divisional round last week.

The Packers (14-3) also have made major strides in short order, winning the NFC North by three games under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. They outlasted the Seattle Seahawks, 28-23, last week to advance to the NFC Championship Game 2020. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds. Before making any 49ers vs. Packers picks, be sure to see the latest NFC Championship Game predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for three years. Since Jan. 1, 2017, the CBS Sports NFL editor and expert has returned $2,383 to $100 bettors on his NFL picks against the spread.

The stats guru, whose NFL picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament -- the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest -- twice in the past five years. What's more, he has had a particularly keen eye for the trajectories of the Packers and 49ers.

He has posted a record of 49-14 on against-the-spread picks involving these clubs, which includes an amazing 35-6 mark in his last 41 involving the Packers. He has hit six straight on Green Bay, including advising SportsLine members to back the Packers (-3.5) against Seattle last week. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Packers vs. 49ers from every angle and released another confident point-spread selection. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Here are several NFL lines for 49ers vs. Packers in the NFC Championship Game 2020:

Packers vs 49ers spread: San Francisco -7.5

Packers vs 49ers over-under: 45 points

Packers vs 49ers money line: San Francisco -350, Green Bay +275

GB: Packers have covered five of six games as a playoff underdog.

SF: 49ers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings in this series.

Why the 49ers can cover

White has considered that the Niners, in their third year under coach Kyle Shanahan, will be eager to take advantage of having a championship game on their home turf. They are 7-2 this year at Levi's Stadium, including a 37-8 blowout of the Packers in Week 12. The prime-time blowout of Green Bay might have been the signature performance in a season full of impressive victories. San Francisco's second-ranked pass defense forced Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into one of the worst performances of his career.

The 49ers recorded five sacks, the first causing a fumble on the first drive and leading to a touchdown on a short field. They held Rodgers to 104 yards on 20-of-33 passing and the quarterback failed to convert a third down in 13 tries before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

Why the Packers can cover

Even so, San Francisco's dominance in the first meeting doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread in the NFC Championship Game 2020. The Packers have won six straight and their mettle has been tested as five of those victories have been one-score games. Rodgers also gave a commanding performance against a Seattle team that rallied from an 18-point deficit to close within five points in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers delivered two huge plays to help the Packers seal the win. He threw a 32-yard strike to Davante Adams on third down to keep the chains moving. He did the same a few plays later, with a nine-yard dart to Jimmy Graham for a first down that allowed Green Bay to run out the clock. Rodgers finished 16-of-27 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Aaron Jones rushed for 62 yards and a pair of scores.

How to make Packers vs. 49ers picks

White is leaning under on the total, and he's also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 2020? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Packers spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's a whopping 49-14 on picks involving these teams, and find out.