2020 NFC Championship Game odds, line: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from proven expert who's 49-14

The San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have 11 Super Bowl appearances between them. They are guaranteed to have 12 after the storied franchises meet Sunday in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The NFC West champion 49ers (14-3) seek their first Super Bowl appearance in seven years. They lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The NFC North champion Packers (14-3) have had a longer drought but defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in the Super Bowl in 2011. The Niners beat the Packers 37-8 at Levi's Stadium during the regular season. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds.

Packers vs 49ers spread: San Francisco -7.5

Packers vs 49ers over-under: 46.5 points

Packers vs 49ers money line: San Francisco -358, Green Bay +285

GB: Packers have covered five of six games as a playoff underdog.

SF: 49ers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings in this series.

Why the 49ers can cover

One major turnaround for the league's second-ranked defense has been the rapid development of a young and talent-rich defensive line. The unit now features four first-round draft picks, and the most recent might be making the biggest difference. Rookie Nick Bosa, the second overall pick in 2019 out of Ohio State, is living up to the hype that hailed him as perhaps the draft's top player.

His nine sacks rank fourth in franchise history for a rookie. He also ranked third in the NFL with 68 quarterback pressures. Bosa also has been solid against the run and showed his versatility last week when he anticipated and broke up a screen pass intended for Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook. Bosa finished with six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Why the Packers can cover

Even so, San Francisco's dominance in the first meeting doesn't mean it will cover the Packers vs. 49ers spread in the NFC Championship Game 2020. White has also considered that Green Bay's offensive line was banged up in the first meeting, which partially explains San Francisco's success in rushing the quarterback. The unit should be completely healthy for Sunday's rematch, led by stalwart right tackle Bryan Bulaga. He missed almost all of the first meeting because of an ankle injury and also sat out last week's divisional round because of an illness.

But the Iowa product, who started for the Packers as a rookie in their last Super Bowl run, has proven to be a major difference-maker. Bulaga has allowed just four sacks and four other quarterback hits in 568 pass-blocking snaps this season.

