2020 NFC Championship Game odds, spread: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 49-14

In Week 12 of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers had perhaps their best performance of the year in a blowout win over the Green Bay Packers. The result appears to have had a positive impact on both teams and they will meet again on Sunday in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. The 49ers (14-3) used the 37-8 win in the first meeting as a springboard to win the NFC West, capped by a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks that gave them the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

The Packers (14-3) bounced back from the loss to finish the regular season with five straight wins and the NFC North title. San Francisco is a 7.5-point favorite after the line opened at seven, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds.

Packers vs 49ers spread: San Francisco -7.5

Packers vs 49ers over-under: 46.5 points

Packers vs 49ers money line: San Francisco -358, Green Bay +285

GB: Packers have covered five of six games as a playoff underdog.

SF: 49ers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings in this series.

Why the 49ers can cover

Last week, the Niners had one of their best defensive performances of the season against a Minnesota offense that has some explosive playmakers and moved the ball effectively in its upset of New Orleans. The Vikings appeared determined to use runs on early downs to set up play-action passes, a formula that the Rams executed well in piling up 395 yards of total offense in their Week 16 meeting with San Francisco. But the 49ers smothered all options from the outset, starting with shutting down versatile running back Dalvin Cook. He was held to 21 yards on 10 carries after rushing for 94 yards and two scores against the Saints.

San Francisco held Minnesota to just 147 total yards and seven first downs. The lone blemish was a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter. The 49ers pitched a second-half shutout and won the time of possession battle by a nearly two-to-one margin. Cousins was sacked six times and the 49ers racked up nine tackles for loss.

Why the Packers can cover

Although the 49ers have received plenty of recognition for their sterling defensive line play, the Packers have shown they have a formidable one of their own. They are averaging 3.7 sacks over their past three games, one more than their 2.7 average for the regular season. Last week, they sacked Seattle's elusive Russell Wilson five times.

Green Bay was only team in the NFL to have two players record 12 or more sacks during the regular season. Za'Darius Smith finished with 13.5, while Preston Smith had 12. Both players managed two sacks and four quarterback hits against the Seahawks. The 49ers have been vulnerable to the pass rush and allowed five sacks in an upset home loss to the Atlanta Falcons and six the following week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

