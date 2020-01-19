2020 NFC Championship Game odds, spread: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from top expert who's 49-14

The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from achieving their seventh Super Bowl appearance and making history in the process. They will attempt to do so on Sunday when they host the Green Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. With a victory, the NFC West 49ers (14-3) will become just the second team in NFL history to reach the Super Bowl after finishing the previous year with four or fewer victories (1999 St. Louis Rams).

The NFC champion Packers (14-3) are on the brink of a similar turnaround, as they won just six games last year but have thrived under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. San Francisco is an eight-point favorite after the line opened at seven, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5 in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds.

Packers vs 49ers spread: San Francisco -8

Packers vs 49ers over-under: 46.5 points

Packers vs 49ers money line: San Francisco -358, Green Bay +285

GB: Packers have covered five of six games as a playoff underdog.

SF: 49ers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings in this series.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers were widely expected to have a somewhat limited running game this season because of the absence of a true featured back, but they defied projections by developing the league's second-ranked rushing attack (144 yards per game) behind an effective but perhaps unlikely backfield trio.

Tevin Coleman, the former backup in Atlanta behind Devonta Freeman, came up big in the win over the Vikings, rushing for 105 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. Raheem Mostert, an undrafted free agent in 2015 who's already with his seventh team, rushed for a team-high 772 yards with eight touchdowns in the regular season. Speedster Matt Breida, another undrafted free agent, ran for 623 yards in 13 regular-season games.

Why the Packers can cover

Although the 49ers have received plenty of recognition for their sterling defensive line play, the Packers have shown they have a formidable one of their own. They are averaging 3.7 sacks over their past three games, one more than their 2.7 average for the regular season. Last week, they sacked Seattle's elusive Russell Wilson five times.

Green Bay was only team in the NFL to have two players record 12 or more sacks during the regular season. Za'Darius Smith finished with 13.5, while Preston Smith had 12. Both players managed two sacks and four quarterback hits against the Seahawks. The 49ers have been vulnerable to the pass rush and allowed five sacks in an upset home loss to the Atlanta Falcons and six the following week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

