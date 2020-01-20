2020 NFC Championship Game: Richard Sherman calls out Packers for saying they'd be ready this time in rematch

Richard Sherman heard the chatter from the Green Bay Packers locker room earlier in the week heading into the rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, but the sequel was just like the original -- a box office flop for Green Bay.

Sherman reminded the Packers just how good the 49ers are after San Francisco blew out Green Bay 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game, a contest that was never close. The 49ers took a 27-0 lead at halftime and never looked back, rushing for 285 yards and averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Green Bay had just 93 yards in the first half and turned the ball over three times, failing to put up points until the game was well out of hand. Even before Sherman officially iced the game with an interception off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with 1:43 left, the Packers had almost no chance of pulling off the upset.

Sherman was offended the Packers thought this game would be different from the 49ers' 37-8 blowout in the regular season.

"There was a ton of confidence," Sherman said, via NFL.com. "We took our starters out in the fourth quarter of that game. It could have been worse, and we knew that. I think they were trying to pump themselves up. They were trying to hype themselves up, talking about a revenge game. Like they weren't coming in with an advantage into that game. We were coming off of a battle with Seattle, and they were coming off a bye (entering the Week 12 game). So saying payback. Saying when you stay ready you don't got to get ready.

"They were trying to hype themselves up like 'man, we're going to be ready this time.' If you weren't ready the first time and that was in front of the whole country, that was a Sunday night game. It wasn't like it was a middle-of-the-day 1 o'clock game. It kind of bothered us a little bit. Like 'oh my god, we're going to be ready this time.' Like do you not take the game seriously? When do we not take games seriously in the regular season? If you would have won that one-seed, we would have been going to Green Bay. But, hey, it wasn't that big of a deal you were going to be ready this time."

The 49ers made sure the Packers received the message they were clearly the better team. Scoring on six consecutive drives had San Francisco up 34-7 before Green Bay even had a chance to recover, giving the Packers horrific flashbacks of that Week 12 blowout.

San Francisco was just a better team than Green Bay. Sherman and the 49ers made sure a point was made.