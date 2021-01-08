The Associated Press has announced its All-Pro First Team for the 2020 NFL season. Only two players were elected to the First Team as unanimous selections, garnering 50 votes from the panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league: Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Donald ended the season with 13.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 14 tackles for loss. This is his sixth consecutive All-Pro appearance, further solidifying his status as one of the best defensive players not just of his era, but any era. Kelce, making his third appearance, caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was his fifth consecutive 1,000-plus-yard season, and his 1,416 yards established a new single-season record for tight ends.

Joining Donald and Kelce on the All-Pro First Team were the following players:

In all, there are 18 AFC players, while the Colts (Nelson, Buckner, Leonard, Odum) and Packers (Rodgers, Adams, Bakhtiari, Linsley) led the way with four first-teamers each.

The Associated Press later announced the All-Pro Second Team, which does not have a tight end because of Kelce's unanimous selection to the First Team. The team is as follows:

Jefferson, who finished the season with 88 catches for a rookie-record 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, is the only rookie to make either All-Pro team. The Browns sent three of their five offensive linemen to the two All-Pro teams, while the Steelers sent three of their five-man defensive front to the two teams and the Buccaneers found both of their starting linebackers on the squads.