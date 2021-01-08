The Associated Press has announced its All-Pro First Team for the 2020 NFL season. Only two players were elected to the First Team as unanimous selections, garnering 50 votes from the panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league: Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Donald ended the season with 13.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 14 tackles for loss. This is his sixth consecutive All-Pro appearance, further solidifying his status as one of the best defensive players not just of his era, but any era. Kelce, making his third appearance, caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was his fifth consecutive 1,000-plus-yard season, and his 1,416 yards established a new single-season record for tight ends.
Joining Donald and Kelce on the All-Pro First Team were the following players:
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry
- Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill
- Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff, Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin
- Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett
- Colts interior defensive lineman DeForest Buckner
- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard
- Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey
- Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (Fitzpatrick and Baker tied for the second safety spot)
- Colts special teamer George Odum, Baltimore Ravens long-snapper Morgan Cox
- Chicago Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, New England Patriots punt returner Gunner Olszewski
- Patriots punter Jake Bailey, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders
In all, there are 18 AFC players, while the Colts (Nelson, Buckner, Leonard, Odum) and Packers (Rodgers, Adams, Bakhtiari, Linsley) led the way with four first-teamers each.
The Associated Press later announced the All-Pro Second Team, which does not have a tight end because of Kelce's unanimous selection to the First Team. The team is as follows:
- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (tie)
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
- Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Minnesota Vikings (rookie) wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (Ridley, Metcalf, and Beasley tied)
- Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles, Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk, Browns guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, Colts center Ryan Kelly, Lions center Frank Ragnow (tie)
- Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack, Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith
- Chiefs interior defensive lineman Chris Jones, Steelers interior defensive lineman Cameron Heyward
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, Saints linebacker Demario Davis, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (David and Smith tied)
- Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White
- Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates
- Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater, Colts long-snapper Luke Rhodes
- Bills kick returner Andre Roberts, Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant
- Lions punter Jack Fox, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker
Jefferson, who finished the season with 88 catches for a rookie-record 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, is the only rookie to make either All-Pro team. The Browns sent three of their five offensive linemen to the two All-Pro teams, while the Steelers sent three of their five-man defensive front to the two teams and the Buccaneers found both of their starting linebackers on the squads.