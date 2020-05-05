2020 NFL Coach of the Year odds: Bill Belichick opens as favorite, but Bruce Arians isn't far behind

Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians have more than a few things in common. Born less than six months apart, the two veteran coaches each won Super Bowls as assistant coaches. Both coaches have also won multiple Coach of the Year awards. Belichick coached quarterback Tom Brady for 19 seasons, while Arians, who is entering his second season as the Buccaneers' head coach, will coach Brady for the first time in 2020.

This week, William Hill Sports Book tabbed Belichick and Arians as the favorites to win this year's Coach of the Year award. Below you'll find the other names to appear at the top of the list for the award, which went to Ravens coach John Harbaugh in 2019.

Coach of the Year odds

Bill Belichick 17/2

Bruce Arians 12/1

Kyle Shanahan 14/1

Mike McCarthy 14/1

Kliff Kingsbury 14/1

Frank Reich 14/1

Kevin Stefanski 15/1

Andy Reid 18/1

Sean McDermott 18/1

John Harbaugh 18/1

Brian Flores 20/1

Belichick, who heads into a season without Brady as his quarterback for the first time in 20 years, is the favorite to win his fourth Coach of the Year award and first one since 2010. Arians, who went 7-9 during his first season in Tampa Bay, has the second-best odds at winning the award after winning the honor in 2012 and in 2014. Belichick and Arians are just two of seven active head coaches that have won the award, a group that also includes Matt Nagy (2018), Sean McVay (2017), Ron Rivera (2015), Sean Payton (2006) and Andy Reid (2002).

The coaches who opened with the lowest odds to win the award include Pete Carroll (35/1), Bill O'Brien (50/1) and Doug Marrone (75/1).