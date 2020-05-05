2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: Donald leads the way, but Watts and Bosas lurking
Donald and J.J. are gunning for their third and fourth DPOY awards, respectively
In 2019, Stephon Gilmore became the sixth defensive back since 1993 to capture the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. The first Patriots player to ever win the award, Gilmore's league-leading six interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) spearheaded a New England defense that led the NFL in points allowed as well as in third-down efficiency.
Gilmore faces tough competition if he is going to join Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald as the only defensive players to win the award in consecutive years. This week, William Hill Sports Book released its front-runners to win the coveted award in 2020.
Will Brinson and R.J. White broke down the early awards odds on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:
Defensive Player of the Year odds
Aaron Donald 6/1
J.J. Watt 9/1
Nick Bosa 9/1
Khalil Mack 10/1
Joey Bosa 14/1
T.J. Watt 16/1
Chandler Jones 16/1
Stephon Gilmore 20/1
Jadeveon Clowney 22/1
Myles Garrett 25/1
A pair of former winners headlines the list. Donald, a two-time winner, is the current front-runner to win his third Defensive Player of the Year award since 2017. J.J. Watt, a three-time winner, has the second-best odds as winning the award for the first time since 2015.
Watt's brother, Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J., Watt, is also in the running to become the first Steelers player to win the award since Troy Polamalu took home the award in 2010. Joining the Watt brothers as top candidates to win the award are Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa, who are both looking to win the award for the first time. Donald and J.J. Watt are two just five active players that have won the award, along with cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2019), linebacker Khalil Mack (2016), and pass rusher Terrell Suggs (2011).
Watt's teammate in Pittsburgh, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, has 40/1 odds to become the second defensive back in as many years to win the award. Redskins pass rusher Chase Young, the first defensive player selected in the 2020 draft, has 50/1 odds to win the award during his first season in Washington.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Belichick's current 2020 COY odds
Tom Brady may play a unique role in who ultimately wins this year's top coaching honor
-
Cowboys' all-time skill position teams
The Cowboys have a lot of talent at the skill positions in 2020; could they enter the top five...
-
Audit: Favre received misused money
Favre is not facing any criminal charges
-
Jets looking to lighten Bell's workload
Bell averaged nearly 21 touches a game in 2019
-
scout sell Rams on Akers as workhorse RB
There's a new running back in Los Angeles, and the Rams are pretty excited about him
-
Jets to sign Frank Gore, per report
Gore, who has played in the NFL since 2005, rejoins his former Dolphins head coach
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game