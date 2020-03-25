2020 NFL divisional odds, AFC East predictions, best bets: Advanced model fading Jets

The regular-season champion of the AFC East has been a foregone conclusion for close to two decades, as the New England Patriots have captured the division title 16 of the last 17 years, including the last 11. But now that Tom Brady has opted for sunnier skies in Tampa Bay, the crown appears to be much more attainable for the other three teams. The Buffalo Bills are the most likely to challenge for it, as they are coming off their first double-digit win season since 1999 and strengthened their receiving corps with the acquisition of Stefon Diggs, while adding Mario Addison, Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson to their defensive line.

The latest 2020 NFL divisional odds list the Patriots as +100 favorites to win their 12th straight division title, but the Bills are also top contenders at +140 in the latest 2020 AFC East odds from William Hill. Before making any 2020 NFL picks on who wins the AFC East, be sure to check out the latest NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has taken aim at the NFL futures for who wins the AFC East and revealed its NFL divisional predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

The model's top 2020 AFC East predictions

The model says the New York Jets are considerably overvalued at +800 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to capture the AFC East title and win the division in only 2.4 percent of simulations.

New York had difficulty scoring in the first half of 2019, registering more than 18 points just once over its first nine games. The health of Sam Darnold contributed to the team's ineptness, as the second-year quarterback missed three contests due to mononucleosis. It took the 22-year-old a month to regain his form after returning, but the team was in dire straits by then with a 1-7 record.

The Jets had high hopes for their ground attack after signing one of the NFL's top running backs, Le'Veon Bell, but skipping the 2018 season while embroiled in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh had a negative effect on the three-time Pro Bowler. Bell gained only 789 yards in his first year with the Jets after eclipsing 1,000 in his final two campaigns with the Steelers.

New York finished last in the league in total offense (273 yards) while ranking 31st in total points (276) and points per game (17.2). The team has signed a number of free agents to help strengthen its offensive line, but has yet to improve its skill positions and was content to allow one of its top receivers, Robby Anderson, to depart as a free agent to Carolina.

How to make 2020 AFC East picks

The model also says one AFC East team boasts a win probability that exceeds its implied odds. You can only see who it is, and the percent of the time each team wins the AFC East, over at SportsLine.

Which team is the best value in the AFC East 2020 odds? And how often does every team win the division? Visit SportsLine right now to see projected win totals, divisional odds and playoff odds for every team in the AFC East, all from an uncanny model that crushed its NFL picks, and find out.

2020 AFC East title odds (via William Hill)

Patriots +100

Bills +140

Jets +800

Dolphins +1200