2020 NFL divisional odds, AFC North predictions, best bets: Advanced model fading Browns

The Baltimore Ravens turned on the afterburners following a mediocre start last season and cruised to their second consecutive AFC North title. Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the charge, throwing an NFL-high 36 touchdown passes while topping the team in rushing with 1,206 yards. Baltimore will try to win a third straight division crown for the first time in franchise history this season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will help them get back on top after finishing first three of the previous four years.

The model says the Cleveland Browns are overvalued at +500 in the latest 2020 NFL odds to capture the AFC North title and win the division in just 4.8 percent of simulations.

There was plenty of optimism in Cleveland when the 2019 season began, and an impressive victory in Week 4 at Baltimore, the last game the Ravens would lose until the playoffs, increased that feeling. But the Browns went on to drop their next four contests, all but ending their hopes for a division title as Baltimore ran away from the pack.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had several dreadful performances during that slide, throwing only three touchdown passes and six interceptions while being sacked 11 times. The second-year quarterback finished the campaign with 22 scoring tosses and 21 picks, which tied Cleveland with Carolina for second-most in the league. In addition, Mayfield never clicked with newcomer Odell Beckham Jr., as the signal-caller's 55.6 completion percentage and 69.0 passer rating when targeting the star wideout ranked last among 30 quarterback-receiver duos with at least 100 targets.

Beckham appeared in all 16 games for the Browns, but was hampered by a sports hernia that required surgery in January. Jarvis Landry led Cleveland with a career-high 1,174 receiving yards and the team signed tight end Austin Hooper to give Mayfield another weapon. Cleveland also lost one of its top defensive players, linebacker Joe Schobert, who signed with Jacksonville after finishing 10th in the league with 133 tackles last season.

2020 AFC North title odds (via William Hill)

Ravens -180

Steelers +275

Browns +500

Bengals +3000