2020 NFL divisional odds, AFC West predictions, best bets: Top model fading Raiders

The AFC West wasn't very competitive a season ago, as the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) ran away with the division by a whopping five games over the Broncos (7-9) and Raiders (7-9). William Hill Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as the -450 favorites to repeat in the latest 2020 AFC West odds. All three challengers, however, have made major moves at quarterback in an effort to close the gap.

The 2020 NFL odds show the Las Vegas Raiders at +850 in the AFC West odds after they brought in Marcus Mariota to challenge Derek Carr, while the Broncos (+1000) are turning their offense over to Drew Lock after Joe Flacco struggled in 2019. The Chargers (+1000) currently have Tyrod Taylor atop their depth chart, but could make a splash with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The model's top 2020 AFC West predictions

The model says the Raiders are considerably overvalued at +850 in the latest 2020 AFC West odds. Those odds imply that Jon Gruden's squad should win the division 10.5 percent of the time, but the model has them winning it in just 1.1 percent of simulations.

In addition to signing Mariota to a two-year deal, the Raiders hit free agency hard this offseason. Linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski should help solidify a defense that finished 24th in the league in points allowed (26.2 per game) last season. However, Las Vegas didn't do a lot to help the quarterback. Veterans Jason Witten and Nelson Agholor were the biggest signings, and neither is more than a depth piece.

In addition, the Raiders have struggled mightily against Chiefs recently. Kansas City swept the season series in 2018 and 2019, outscoring them 143-55 over those four games. While there's hope of improvement as they move to Las Vegas, the model doesn't see a division win as a realistic possibility for the Raiders in 2020.

2020 AFC West title odds (via William Hill)

Chiefs -450

Raiders +850

Broncos +1000

Chargers +1000