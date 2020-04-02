2020 NFL divisional odds, NFC North predictions, best bets: Advanced model fading the Lions

Continuity has not existed in the NFC North lately, as a different champion has emerged the last six years. The Green Bay Packers are looking to become the first team to repeat since they captured four straight division titles from 2011-14 after going 13-3 last year. But the Minnesota Vikings could also be contenders to win the crown, while the Chicago Bears brought in Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles to help them challenge for their second NFC North title in three years.

The latest 2020 NFL odds list the Packers as +140 favorites to win the division title, while the Vikings are right on their heels at +150 in the latest 2020 NFC North odds from William Hill. Before making any 2020 NFL predictions and divisional picks, be sure to check out the 2020 NFC North predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

Now, the model has taken aim at the NFL futures for who wins the NFC North and revealed its 2020 NFL divisional picks. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

The model's top 2020 NFC North predictions

The model says the Detroit Lions are considerably overvalued at +850 in the latest 2020 NFC North odds and win the division in just 5.6 percent of simulations.

Detroit has yet to finish first since the NFC North was formed in 2002 and hasn't won a division title since capturing the NFC Central in 1993. The droughts are likely to continue, as the Lions recorded only three victories last year after notching six the previous campaign and nine in 2017.

There were numerous reasons for Detroit's struggles last season, including injuries at the quarterback position. Matthew Stafford suffered a spinal injury that forced him to miss the second half of the campaign and backup Jeff Driskel lasted three games before a hamstring issue landed him on injured reserve. That forced the Lions to turn to third-stringer David Blough, who went 0-5 at the helm.

Detroit also had problems on the other side of the ball, finishing 31st in total defense (400.4 yards) and last against the pass (284.4). The Lions attempted to address the latter by trading for Duron Harmon and signing fellow safety Jayron Kearse as well as cornerback Desmond Trufant, but too many question marks remain for the team to be considered a serious contender for the NFC North crown.

How to make 2020 NFC North picks

The model also says one NFC North team boasts a win probability that exceeds its implied odds. You can only see who it is, and the percent of the time each team wins the NFC North, over at SportsLine.

Which team is the best value in the NFC North odds 2020? And how often does every team win the division? Visit SportsLine right now to see projected win totals, divisional odds and playoff odds for every team in the NFC North, all from a proven model that crushed its NFL picks.

2020 NFC North title odds (via William Hill)

Packers +140

Vikings +150

Bears +450

Lions +850