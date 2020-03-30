2020 NFL divisional odds, NFC West predictions, best bets: Advanced model fading the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers made an impressive turnaround in 2019, going 13-3 en route to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and coming within 2:45 of winning Super Bowl LIV. They did so in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, as the NFC West boasted three teams that recorded at least nine wins. The 2020 NFL season figures to be just as difficult since the last-place Arizona Cardinals added a world-class receiver in DeAndre Hopkins to help second-year quarterback Kyler Murray continue his development. Which NFL odds should you target in the rugged NFC West?

The latest 2020 NFL divisional odds list the 49ers as +105 favorites to win the division title, while the Seattle Seahawks also are expected to be in the mix at +225 in the latest 2020 NFC West odds from William Hill. Before making any 2020 NFL picks and divisional predictions, be sure to check out the 2020 NFC West predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has crushed human experts on a consistent basis. Since its 2015 inception, the model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks.

And when it comes to NFL win totals, the model is coming off another banner year. In 2019, it went 18-11 on its over-under picks, with three pushes.

The model's top 2020 NFC West predictions

The model says the Los Angeles Rams are considerably overvalued at +325 in the latest 2020 NFC West odds and win the division in just 12.6 percent of simulations.

Los Angeles took a major step backward last season after reaching the Super Bowl a year earlier, finishing at 9-7 and missing the playoffs. Quarterback Jared Goff disappointed, as he threw 10 fewer touchdown passes (22) and four more interceptions (16), while his passer rating went from 101.1 in 2018 to 86.5.

Goff wasn't the only member of the offense to have a rough time last year, as Todd Gurley failed to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in three campaigns. The Rams' rushing attack will have a different look in 2020 since the 25-year-old former NFL Offensive Player of the Year was released and signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Wideout Brandin Cooks also could be on his way out of town, as trade rumors are swirling around the 26-year-old, whose streak of four straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards came to an end in 2019. Defense may be an issue for Los Angeles as well, considering linebacker Cory Littleton (team-high 134 tackles) signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, defensive end Dante Fowler (club-best 11.5 sacks) inked a deal with Atlanta and six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Clay Matthews was released.

2020 NFC West title odds (via William Hill)

49ers +105

Seahawks +225

Rams +325

Cardinals +1200