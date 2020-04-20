2020 NFL Draft: 49ers taking calls in attempt to trade down and land more picks, per report

There will undoubtedly be a team or several looking to move around in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the likelihood is increasing that the list will include the San Francisco 49ers. The club wasn't exactly quiet in free agency, with their biggest move being the decision to trade away DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the 13th-overall pick, as opposed to paying him $12.378 million in 2020 and potentially negotiating a hefty extension to keep him around thereafter. With that, the 49ers increased their tally of picks to seven, but they apparently want more.

The team is reportedly taking calls to see if it can land a taker for either its 13th-overall pick, its 31st-overall pick, or both -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It would cost other organizations a pretty penny in draft capital to land the former, depending on how far up they'd have to jump to make it happen, but it could certainly garner general manager John Lynch several more selections and seeing as the 49ers are without picks in the second, third and fourth rounds, it stands to reason he'd do what he can to patch those holes.

Here's the current 49ers draft order:

First round: 13th-overall (from Indianapolis Colts)

First round: 31st-overall

Fifth round: 156th-overall (from Denver Broncos)

Fifth round: 176th-overall

Sixth round: 210th-overall

Seventh round: 217th-overall (from Detroit Lions)

Seventh round: 245th-overall

As you can readily see above, without landing extra picks, the 49ers would have to wait until Day 3 to make their third pick once the first round is concluded. That simply won't do for most general managers and especially Lynch, who still has the sour taste of Super Bowl LIV in his mouth. Having been only one quarter away from hoisting a Lombardi trophy in Miami, Lynch must balance filling immediate needs -- such as at wide receiver with the exit of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency -- with not being sidelined for pivotal grabs happening on Day 2 of the draft.

Depth at the wide receiver position in this year's draft has the 49ers feeling comfortable about moving back, it would seem, but there's also a need at cornerback and some would also argue an addition is needed to the offensive line. Lynch is doing his best to balance it all, but that can be exceedingly difficult when you're absent a single pick between the first and fifth round.