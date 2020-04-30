2020 NFL Draft AFC East reset: Division odds, team grades, best picks, 2021 mock draft and more

The days of the AFC East being a rather predictable division may be over after the events of the 2020 offseason. The dynasty in Foxborough appears to have come to a close with Tom Brady heading down to Tampa Bay in free agency, leaving the Patriots with a major question mark under center. Meanwhile, the Dolphins secured their quarterback of the future at the NFL Draft in Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, the Jets are building a sturdy offensive live around Sam Darnold, and the Bills are loading up on both sides of the ball by trading for star receiver Stefon Diggs and drafting Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the AFC East appears to be up for grabs. With Bill Belichick still leading the show in New England, the Patriots won't be booted off their throne easily. That said, they appear to be as vulnerable as they've been in quite some time now that Tom Brady isn't able to slice up the division like he did for nearly two-decades.

It's going to be fascinating to watch the madness unfold over the course of the year, but, in the meantime, let's recap and dissect what each team in the division did at the NFL Draft and their prospects of winning the AFC East in 2020. Teams are listed by their SportsLine 2020 win projection totals, with the best projected team first.

Buffalo Bills

Team Grade: B (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: DE A.J. Epenesa (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: K Tyler Bass (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: OL Trey Smith (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: What will the running back split be in Buffalo? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 9.5

William Hill season win total: 9 (Over -110)

William Hill odds to win division: +140

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2000

The Buffalo Bills were without a first-round pick in the 2020 draft thanks to the blockbuster trade that landed them star receiver Stefon Diggs. With their second-round pick, they did take Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who was considered a first-round prospect before he tested poorly at the combine. He should be able to come in right away and contribute to Buffalo's pass rush.

Offensively, the Bills did take a flyer on Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who should be looked at as a project that can help Josh Allen in the QB room. Running back Zack Moss also seems primed to take the reins from Frank Gore as Buffalo's bruiser running back.

New England Patriots

Team Grade: C+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: LB Josh Uche (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: S Kyle Dugger (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: EDGE Carlos Basham Jr. (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: How real is N'Keal Harry's breakout potential? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 8.5

William Hill season win total: 9 (Under -115)

William Hill odds to win division: +100

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2000

The New England Patriots are going through a transformative offseason in the wake of Tom Brady leaving the franchise in free agency to join the Buccaneers. While many pegged them as a club in the hunt for a quarterback at the 2020 draft, they punted at the position altogether and are seemingly giving second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham the inside track at the job.

Meanwhile, they addressed the defensive side of the ball with their premium selections. The surprise of their draft came with their first selection in safety Kyle Dugger, who made a name for himself at the D-II level. After losing a number of linebackers and edge defenders in free agency, the Pats addressed those spots by taking Michigan's Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings out of Alabama. For the first time since the 2010 draft (Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez), New England took two tight ends in Devin Asiasi out of UCLA and Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene.

New York Jets

Team Grade: B+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: CB Bryce Hall (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: QB James Morgan (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: WR Devonta Smith (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Can Denzel Mims be a No. 1 receiver right away? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 6.3

William Hill season win total: 6.5 (Over -125)

William Hill odds to win division: +700

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +10000

New York continued to add to its offensive line in the opening round of the 2020 draft by taking the massive-bodied Mekhi Becton, who should be placed at the left tackle spot to protect Sam Darnold's blindside going forward. They also gave their young quarterback a rather dynamic pass catcher in the second round with Denzel Mims.

New York addressed the secondary with a number of selections, taking Cal safety Ashtyn Davis in the third round and corner Bryce Hall out of Virginia in the fifth. We'll see how many of their 2020 draft picks can step in and make an immediate impact.

Miami Dolphins

Team Grade: A- (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: EDGE Curtis Weaver (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: DT Raekwon Davis (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: DL Gregory Rousseau and WR Jaylen Waddle (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: How do Matt Breida and Jordan Howard fit in Miami? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 6.1

William Hill season win total: 6 (Over -120)

William Hill odds to win division: +700

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +10000

After all the smokescreens that pointed in every which way except in the direction of Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins did, in fact, take the Alabama quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick. While it was pretty obvious that Miami was trying to keep other clubs off the scent, they got the job done and secured their franchise quarterback going forward. They also used their remaining first-round picks to help him out on both sides of the ball with offensive tackle Austin Jackson and corner Noah Igbinoghene.

Offensive line was a major theme throughout each wave of Miami's draft, taking one in the first, second and fourth rounds. The club also gave themselves some help on the defensive side by adding Boise State edge rusher Curtis Weaver in the fifth. The Dolphins were going so crazy with their picks, they even took a long snapper in the sixth round!