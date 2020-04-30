2020 NFL Draft AFC North reset: Division odds, team grades, best picks, 2021 mock draft and more

For the past two years, the AFC North has belonged to the Ravens, who went 14-2 last season, including a 5-1 record against divisional foes. Baltimore was led by league MVP Lamar Jackson and a Ravens rushing attack that amassed an NFL-record 3,296 rushing yards. The Ravens' defense wasn't too shabby, either, finishing third in the NFL in scoring, fifth in rushing yards allowed and sixth in passing yards allowed.

While the Ravens should still be considered the favorite to win the division in 2020, each team within the AFC North has made significant improvements to their rosters this offseason. The Browns, a popular pick to win the division heading into the 2019 season, has made major upgrades to their offensive line as well as at tight end and at every level of their defense via free agency and the draft. The Bengals ushered in a new era in Cincinnati after selecting former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Steelers, the last team to win the North before the Ravens' recent run of superiority, have given Ben Roethlisberger several new weapons to work with in former Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron and former Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool.

Let's take a look at how the AFC North stands after the draft and what each team's outlook is for the 2020 season. Teams are listed by their SportsLine 2020 win projection totals, with the best projected team first.

Baltimore Ravens

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 11.6

In the draft, the Ravens were able to select Patrick Queen, who fell to Baltimore with the 28th pick. The Ravens spent their next pick on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, who last season became the first player in program history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. On Day 2 and 3 of the draft, Baltimore found two new receivers for Jackson that included former Texas wideout Devin Duvernay.

The Ravens spent five picks addressing the trenches on the offensive and defensive lines. With the 71st pick, Baltimore selected Justin Madubuike, who can help the interior of the defensive line. In the third and fourth rounds, the Ravens made two key additions offensive line with the selections of guards Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson.

Pittsburgh Steelers

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 8.6

The Steelers gave Ben Roethlisberger a new, big receiver in Chase Claypool, who used his 6-foot-4, 229-pound frame to catch 13 touchdowns during his final season in South Bend. Pittsburgh also beefed up their backfield with the selection of Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. The Steelers' third and final pick on the offensive side of the ball was spent on Louisiana lineman Kevin Dotson, a player many consider to be one of the biggest sleeper picks in this year's draft after he didn't earn an invite to the combine.

Pittsburgh also added depth at several key areas on the defensive side of the ball, acquiring Charlotte pass rusher Alex Highsmith in the third round, Maryland safety Antoine Brooks Jr. in the sixth round and Nebraska defensive lineman Carlos Davis in the seventh round.

Cleveland Browns

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 7.6

The Browns, as expected, took the best available offensive tackle with their first pick, acquiring Alabama standout Jedrick Wills. Cleveland pulled off a major steal on Day 2 when they were able to draft LSU safety Grant Delpit, a player many considered a Day 1 talent leading up to the draft.

Three of the Browns' four Day 3 picks were on offense, including the acquisition of two skill position players (Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones and Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant) and Washington center Nick Harris. Cleveland also added depth at linebacker and on the defensive lines with the selections of Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips.

Cincinnati Bengals

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 5.1

The Bengals kicked off the draft by selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who will replace Andy Dalton as the team's franchise quarterback.

It's the move they had to make, and they did a great job supplementing that decision on Day 2 and 3, including giving Burrow a new receiver in Tee Higgins and offensive line depth, while adding a pair of linebackers (Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither) to address the defense's biggest position of need.