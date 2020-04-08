2020 NFL Draft: Answering the biggest questions from top-10 quarterbacks to running back value

The 2020 NFL Draft is a little more than two weeks away. In today's mailbag, we dissect some prop bets from William Hill as well as the value of the running back position. Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and I are answering all of the draft's most pressing questions as the main event draws near.

When will the first running back be taken?

Wilson: "Would the Dolphins take a RB at No. 26? Or the Chiefs at No. 32? While there are RBs with Round 1 grades, I don't think one goes off the board until No. 35, when the Lions add one at the top of the 2nd round."

Trapasso: "I don't think we see one in the first round, but early round two. Jonathan Taylor is too talented to last deep in the second, and even D'Andre Swift, mainly due to his receiving ability, or J.K. Dobbins seem like top 40 or so selections.

The Chiefs have been a trendy landing spot with the last pick in Round 1, but if anyone knows how to can scheme running back production, it's Andy Reid."

Edwards: "There are two teams that I think could legitimately take a running back in Round 1: the Dolphins at No. 26 overall and the Chiefs at No. 32. The arguments are entirely different. Miami has three first round picks so they can afford to take what has recently been deemed a 'luxury' position. Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl so they are feeling pretty good about their team as well. Swift might be the missing piece on that offense."

How many quarterbacks will be taken in the top-10?

Wilson: "Three. Burrow, Tua and Herbert will go in the top 10. Love could go just after, but if he's still on the board around No. 15, don't be surprised if a team (Pats? Saints?) trade up for him."

Trapasso: "Three. That's the safe bet. There's an outside chance the Jaguars pick the fourth at No. 9 overall. But I'll stay on the conservative side with three. Actually, three is basically a lock right now. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert aren't falling."

Edwards: "Three. I think you can feel comfortable and confident in that total. There is an outside possibility that Utah State's Jordan Love rises into that range but odds are in favor of the other direction."

Which team will make the biggest move up?

Wilson: "If the Bucs love one of the OTs and think they'll need to move up to get him, they could try to go as high as No. 7. The Eagles could try to move up from No. 21 to leapfrog the Jets/Raiders/Broncos for the top WR."

Trapasso: "I get a feeling the Buccaneers are going to move up quite a bit to secure a top-flight right tackle -- either Jedrick Wills or Tristan Wirfs -- in this draft. They can't go into the season with Tom Brady at quarterback and a massive hole at right tackle."

Edwards: "Jacksonville. The Jaguars have two first round picks and I get the sense that they could be aggressive in moving back up to add two top-10 caliber talents."

Will more offensive tackles or wide receivers be taken in the first round?

Wilson: "This is going to be close; I think six OTs could go in the first round. And while six WRs could too, OT is the more important position and this OT class isn't nearly as deep as the WR class."

Trapasso: "Wide receivers, although I do believe it'll be close. We're hearing rumblings that Isaiah Wilson from Georgia could go in the first round, which could push that position to six or seven. But I think we'll ultimately see one more wideout off the board in the first than offensive tackle."

Edwards: "Offensive tackles. I feel confident that at least six offensive tackles will be taken in Round 1 whereas it would not surprise me if only five wide receivers were taken. The wide receiver position is deep so teams will not feel that urgency to nab one in the first round."

Will there be more players selected in Round 1 from SEC schools or all other schools combined?

Wilson: "Again, this will be close but I'll go with other schools. In a recent mock draft, I had 17 non-SEC players go in Round 1."

Trapasso: "The SEC will probably be the most well-represented conference, but I have to go with the field here. But it'll be close. It wouldn't shocked me if 13 or 14 SEC prospects are off the board by start of the second round."

Edwards: "The margin of error here is small. The SEC could win it close but other conferences could win big. When looking at that next group of players that could slide into the first round, they are predominantly from other conferences. I will take the field."