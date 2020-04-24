2020 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for Day 2 include Jalen Hurts as next QB taken, Patriots passing on passers

Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and while the first half of Thursday's 32 selections went roughly according to plan, we had some absolute shockers that virtually no one could have predicted. That list included the Cowboys somehow landing arguably the best receiver in the class in CeeDee Lamb, the Saints taking one of the draft's best centers for the second year in a row, and last but certainly not least, the Packers trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love.

While nothing that happens on Friday is likely to match that last item for shock value, you simply can't rule it out. Here are five bold predictions we believe will come true by the time Day 2 comes to a close on Friday night.

1. Patriots keep passing on quarterbacks

The Patriots now have five selections on Day 2 after swapping their first-round pick to the Chargers for No. 37 and 71, and they have to take a quarterback at some point, right? Don't count on it. Anybody they'd select now would be coming into the QB room raw with little hope of being able to start early for the team, and the Patriots already have a young signal-caller they seem to love on the roster in Jarrett Stidham. Even if they're looking to upgrade over Stidham for 2020, signing or trading for an established veteran makes more sense for this team than hoping one of the available quarterback prospects is better than Stidham.

The first round of the draft is in the books, so who were the winners and losers? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends are here to break it all down; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

2. Colts land two Week 1 starters in Round 2

It becomes increasingly hard to find immediate impact players the further you get in the draft, but despite not having a first-round pick following their acquisition of DeForest Buckner, the Colts will scoop two up by the time Round 2 comes to an end. That's because the positions they'll be looking to draft are still stocked with talent. Even with six receivers off the board in Round 1, quality options such as Denzel Mims, Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman are still on the board. On the defensive side, only two edge rushers were drafted, leaving the Colts with the option to land someone like Yetur Gross-Matos or Marlon Davidson. And no team took a safety, so if the Colts want to go that route, they have plenty of options available.

3. Giants double up on O-line

The Giants became the first team in this year's draft to take an offensive lineman, selecting Andrew Thomas at No. 4. And they'll go right back to the well at the beginning of Day 2, nabbing a center who can step in and fill that need for the offense and put Daniel Jones in the best chance to succeed. Lloyd Cushenberry is an underrated prospect who wouldn't have surprised if he slipped into the end of the first round, and while his name isn't as prominent as some of the others available, he's the guy who fits best for the Giants before they turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball.

4. Jalen Hurts is the next quarterback drafted

It wasn't all that surprising to see four quarterbacks go off the board in Round 1, and if there had been a fifth, many assume Jacob Eason would have been the guy. But I'm not sure he's going to be in demand as a prospect despite his strong measurables. In fact, I can see a team falling in love with what Hurts brings to the table and not worrying as much about what he can't do. He's the type of player that could get a team to fall in love with his upside as a developmental player, and he can also be an option for a team who would like his specific fit in their offense, even if he's not everyone's cup of tea.

5. Sleeper is first safety to be drafted

The safety position this year is one where it seems everyone has a different favorite, and while casual observers likely thought Xavier McKinney was a lock to be selected in the first round, he's still available as we prepare for the second day of the draft. While he could come off the board quickly, his slide has opened the door for a lesser known name to emerge as the first player taken at the position over the Alabama product as well as LSU safety Grant Delpit. Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn has seen his buzz building as draft day drew near, and Cal's Ashtyn Davis is another player with plenty of fans among evaluators. It shouldn't surprise anyone if either were to be the first safety to go, though it certainly will shock plenty of people if it happens.