2020 NFL Draft: Broncos coach Vic Fangio loses internet and cable five minutes before the start of the draft

The first round of the all-virtual 2020 NFL Draft went on as planned Thursday night -- and while there weren't any major issues during the event -- that doesn't mean that there weren't some problems behind the scenes. After the conclusion of the first round, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio revealed that he had a major technological issue right before the draft began. According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Fangio told reporters that the internet and cable in his house went out about five minutes before the draft began on Thursday night. Apparently Russ Trainor, who is the Broncos' vice president of information technology and a Comcast rep got him back up and running.

Needless to say, this was a major crisis that was averted right before one of the most important events of the NFL year. Thankfully, the Broncos didn't possess a top pick, so Fangio was able to gather himself before Denver's turn halfway through the first round.

Apart from the early technological issue, the draft actually went very well for Fangio and the Broncos. Former Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy -- who was considered by many to be the top receiver in this draft -- dropped all the way to No. 15 overall, and the Broncos jumped on the opportunity to select him. In three seasons in Tuscaloosa, the former Biletnikoff Award recipient caught 159 passes for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns. He's someone who will provide an immediate threat opposite of Courtland Sutton -- who put up career numbers all across the board in his second NFL season.

All of a sudden, you look at Denver's offense and it looks like it's on the verge of being something very special. They appear to have their quarterback of the future in Drew Lock, they picked up Melvin Gordon to compliment Phillip Lindsay, tight end Noah Fant showed some promise and then Sutton and Jeudy on the outside.

The Broncos were definitely one of the winners from the first round of the draft -- but clearly Fangio and Co. need to be on their toes for any other technical problems that may surface.