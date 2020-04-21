2020 NFL Draft: Bud Light gives fans a chance to boo Roger Goodell for COVID-19 relief efforts
Bud Light is asking fans to record their boos and raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts
If Roger Goodell thought he was going to get away with no boos from NFL fans at the draft this year, he was mistaken. Despite the unprecedented virtual draft about to take place this week, NFL fans will still have the opportunity to boo the commissioner from his basement.
Bud Light is asking fans to record their boos on Twitter, then post that video and tag @budlight with the hashtag #BooTheCommish. Bud Light will be collecting these boos through Saturday, April 25 through the hashtag #BooTheCommish and will donate $1 for the NFL Draft-A-Thon up to $500,000. The "Draft-A-Thon" is a fundraising campaign designed for the draft aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Goodell will appear in front of an in-home camera in the basement of his house in Bronxville, New York when announcing the first-round selections. The commissioner will hear the boos as he's announcing the selection, just like Goodell would if he was at the NFL Draft.
Fans basically will raise money just by booing the commissioner, a win-win situation for the league and providing aid for COVID-19. In a unique draft, this feature will provide a sense of normalcy.
Per a league press release, funds raised during "Draft-A-Thon" will help support six national nonprofit organizations and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts. As part of this donation, all 32 NFL clubs have selected one or more of these organization's local branches to receive a portion of the funding. The remaining funds will be distributed across the country and internationally where the needs are greatest. The six benefiting organizations include American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America, Salvation Army, and United Way.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Three-round mock: Herbert, Love fall
With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to...
-
Deion: Burrow not the draft's best QB
Here's who Sanders likes over the former LSU quarterback
-
Brady caught in closed park
Brady was not given a citation, but was told to leave the park
-
Williams 'still on table' for Browns
The Browns are still keeping tabs on Williams
-
Gronk responds to Bucs rumor
Is Gronk thinking about coming out of retirement?
-
Chargers show off new jerseys for 2020
Los Angeles' new uniforms are a blend of tradition and modern-day style
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 5.0
Miami's move headlined CBS Sports HQ's fifth and final mock draft
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 4.0
Monday's CBS Sports HQ mock draft was a wild one
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game