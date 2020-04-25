2020 NFL Draft: Eagles acquire Marquise Goodwin from 49ers, swap sixth-round picks, per report
The Eagles acquire Goodwin as their veteran wide receiver addition this offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles went the entire offseason without adding a veteran wide receiver, waiting until Day 3 of the NFL Draft to pounce. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles acquired Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers, adding more speed to a revamped offense that has been concentrating on getting faster this offseason.
The Eagles and 49ers will swap sixth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to complete the deal. The Eagles now have the 210th overall pick while the 49ers have No. 190.
Goodwin has played seven NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, catching 140 passes for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns (16.6 yards per catch). His best season was in 2017 with the 49ers when he caught a career-high 56 passes for 962 yards and two touchdowns (17.2 yards per catch).
Goodwin started six games for the 49ers last season, catching 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He finished 2019 on injured reserve with an unspecified knee injury.
The Eagles weren't finished with the Goodwin addition, adding more speed to the offense with their other fifth-round pick (they traded No. 164 to the Miami Dolphins). Philadelphia selected Boise State speedster John Hightower with the 168th pick. Hightower had 51 catches for 943 yards (18.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns for the Broncos last season.
Goodwin and Hightower join an Eagles wide receiver group that has concentrated on speed this offseason. The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor with their 2020 first-round pick and arguably have the game's best deep ball receiver over the past decade in DeSean Jackson. Those four are expected to be the deep-ball wideouts the team sorely lacked in 2019.
Philadelphia also has Alshon Jeffery and JJ Arcega-Whiteside on its roster, with Greg Ward lined up in the slot. The Eagles will have a very interesting competition for roster spots this summer.
