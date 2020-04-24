2020 NFL Draft: Eagles' Jalen Reagor won't compare himself to CeeDee Lamb or any WR in this draft class
The Eagles stayed at No. 21 and chose Reagor instead of trading up and grabbing CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Reagor will be compared to CeeDee Lamb throughout his career, whether that's fair to the newest Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver or not. The Eagles decided to stay put at No. 21 and select Reagor (the receiver they wanted all along) instead of trading up a few spots in the draft to select Lamb -- who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 17 overall pick.
Lamb and Reagor will duke things out in the NFC East for years to come, as both the Eagles and Cowboys selected the wide receiver that best fits their system. Reagor will always be judged by "what could have been" if the Eagles traded up, especially if Lamb ends up being the best receiver in this draft class.
Reagor is not interested in comparing himself to other wide receivers in this class.
"I'm just going to be the best pro I can, continue to elevate my game," Reagor said in a conference call Thursday night. "I mean, when people say it's a deep wide receiver class, I mean, it's a reason the Eagles picked me, and that's because I'm a part of the deep receiver class.
"So I don't look to match up against any of those guys or compare stats or do any of that. I'm just looking to be the best pro I can, because ultimately I'm the one wearing the Eagles jersey."
Reagor silenced the doubts regarding his 40 time, as CBS Sports' Pete Prisco reported he gained "water weight" at the combine. Reagor confirmed those reports and admitted he ran a 4.28 at his virtual Pro Day.
"To be honest, I feel like I'm just the most versatile. I can do everything," Reagor said. "You know, I feel like I haven't even gotten close to my ceiling. You know, I can play any position. Like I said, when I'm on the field it's more than 11 players on the offense. Really just the way I play my game. I feel like it's on film and it's going to be fun and I'm ready to play."
One of the players Reagor idolized growing up was DeSean Jackson, who is now his teammate in Philadelphia. The possibilities of Reagor and Jackson together are endless, something Reagor looks forward to in the years to come.
"Man, it'll make us way more explosive. Just give another deep threat," Reagor said. "DeSean is a great receiver and a great speedy receiver. He can do anything you ask him to. I feel like I'm just another one. I can do anything you ask me, whether it's in the return game, receiver, whatever you need me to do.
"I feel like I'm just going to be another asset to just help this team to be even greater than it already is. I am going to be joining a lot great players, great teammates, great men, and I'm looking forward to it."
A strong post-draft interview may not warm Reagor up to Eagles fans, but it's an excellent sign he's ready for the challenges that await him in Philadelphia. Reagor's confidence will warm him up to the city in the years to come.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Burrow will try Skyline Chili again
'I hate it, I hate it,' Burrow has said about the dish in the past
-
Analyzing NFL war rooms for draft
See how your work from home setup compares to some of the leagues GMs and coaches
-
NFL Draft odds, bets, Friday props
R.J. White is one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts.
-
NFL Draft: Four best Day 2 prop bets
There's a second round trend worth paying attention to
-
Most compelling NFL Draft home setups
Some GMs and coaches clearly spent a lot of time creating the perfect draft space, while others...
-
Lamb speaks after 'surprising' DAL pick
The rookie wideout didn't expect to be in Dallas, but he's ready to eat
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Round 1 of the NFL Draft, providing...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game