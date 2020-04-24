2020 NFL Draft: Eagles' Jalen Reagor won't compare himself to CeeDee Lamb or any WR in this draft class

Jalen Reagor will be compared to CeeDee Lamb throughout his career, whether that's fair to the newest Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver or not. The Eagles decided to stay put at No. 21 and select Reagor (the receiver they wanted all along) instead of trading up a few spots in the draft to select Lamb -- who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 17 overall pick.

Lamb and Reagor will duke things out in the NFC East for years to come, as both the Eagles and Cowboys selected the wide receiver that best fits their system. Reagor will always be judged by "what could have been" if the Eagles traded up, especially if Lamb ends up being the best receiver in this draft class.

Reagor is not interested in comparing himself to other wide receivers in this class.

"I'm just going to be the best pro I can, continue to elevate my game," Reagor said in a conference call Thursday night. "I mean, when people say it's a deep wide receiver class, I mean, it's a reason the Eagles picked me, and that's because I'm a part of the deep receiver class.

"So I don't look to match up against any of those guys or compare stats or do any of that. I'm just looking to be the best pro I can, because ultimately I'm the one wearing the Eagles jersey."

Reagor silenced the doubts regarding his 40 time, as CBS Sports' Pete Prisco reported he gained "water weight" at the combine. Reagor confirmed those reports and admitted he ran a 4.28 at his virtual Pro Day.

"To be honest, I feel like I'm just the most versatile. I can do everything," Reagor said. "You know, I feel like I haven't even gotten close to my ceiling. You know, I can play any position. Like I said, when I'm on the field it's more than 11 players on the offense. Really just the way I play my game. I feel like it's on film and it's going to be fun and I'm ready to play."

One of the players Reagor idolized growing up was DeSean Jackson, who is now his teammate in Philadelphia. The possibilities of Reagor and Jackson together are endless, something Reagor looks forward to in the years to come.

"Man, it'll make us way more explosive. Just give another deep threat," Reagor said. "DeSean is a great receiver and a great speedy receiver. He can do anything you ask him to. I feel like I'm just another one. I can do anything you ask me, whether it's in the return game, receiver, whatever you need me to do.

"I feel like I'm just going to be another asset to just help this team to be even greater than it already is. I am going to be joining a lot great players, great teammates, great men, and I'm looking forward to it."

A strong post-draft interview may not warm Reagor up to Eagles fans, but it's an excellent sign he's ready for the challenges that await him in Philadelphia. Reagor's confidence will warm him up to the city in the years to come.