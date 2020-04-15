2020 NFL Draft: Falcons appear poised to make move up from No. 16 pick, per report

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the more active teams in the first round of the NFL Draft since Thomas Dimitroff took over as general manager. Dimitroff may have another draft day trade up his sleeve, admitting the Falcons could have another deal in the works if the opportunity presents itself.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons appear poised to make a move up. Atlanta has spent a lot of the pre-draft process talking to players who are projected to be picked well above its first-round selection at No. 16 -- which is a prime selection to trade up (or even down).

No surprise Dimitroff is looking to make a splash in this draft, hinting as such a few weeks ago.

"I think there's going to be a lot of really interesting action between (picks) 10 and 20," Dimitroff said on 92.9 The Game a few weeks back. "And again, I would never count us out because again we're a team that has been active (in past drafts).

"That said, it is one of those draft situations where, given some of the depth in some of these positions, it does set up the opportunity to potentially move back. And you know, as long as I've been here, we've not been a real active team moving back. But again, this year may be one of those years that you could truly look at that and obviously acquire a couple more picks in different parts in the draft to use up to pair together to get up, of course, in another round."

The Falcons have made five first-round trades during Dimitroff's 12-year tenure, moving up every time, including twice from the second round into the top 32 picks.

2008: The Falcons traded two second-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Washington Redskins for the No. 21 overall pick along with third and fifth-round picks. Atlanta selected offensive tackle Sam Baker.

2011: The Falcons traded their No. 27 overall pick along with second and fourth-round picks as well as 2012 first and fourth-round picks to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 6 overall pick. Atlanta selected wide receiver Julio Jones.

2013: The Falcons traded their No. 30 overall pick along with third and sixth-round selections to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for the No. 22 overall pick along with a seventh-round selection. Atlanta selected cornerback Desmond Trufant.

2017: The Falcons traded their No. 31 overall pick along with third and seventh-round selections to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the No. 26 overall pick. Atlanta selected defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

2019: The Falcons traded a second-round and third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange, the Falcons got the No. 31 overall pick and a sixth-round pick.

Atlanta has been active in the first round of the draft, moving up to get a player it coveted. Based on Dimitroff's history, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Falcons trade up again.

"I understand the conversation that's been circulating. I get that," Dimitroff said on moving up in the draft. "We did make a big-time move for Julio [Jones] way back when.

"We spent a lot of time back in 2011 analyzing our situation and knowing where the organization was, of course. Knowing the talent we had. Knowing where the contracts were and the length of contracts. It takes a lot of research in that way to decide whether if you're going to make a once-in-a-career type move.

"Organizationally speaking, you don't make those moves all of the time. They are really thought-out decisions."