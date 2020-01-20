2020 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Green Bay Packers took a leap of faith with first year head coach Matt LaFleur but it paid off. The regular season concluded with a 13-3 record, which was their best finish since going 15-1 during the 2011 campaign. The offseason will be spent improving the roster in order to advance beyond the NFC Championship next year.

Here's what you need to know about the Packers and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: Green Bay

Round 2: Green Bay

Round 3: Green Bay

Round 4: Green Bay

Round 5: Green Bay

Round 6: Oakland, Green Bay

Round 7: Cleveland, Baltimore, Tennessee (conditional)

Green Bay received a sixth round pick from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for wide receiver Trevor Davis, who is now with the Miami Dolphins. The Packers also swapped seventh round picks with the Browns as part of a deal for lineman Justin McCray. They acquired Baltimore's seventh round pick in a deal for running back Ty Montgomery. Finally, they acquired a conditional seventh round pick from Tennessee in exchange for linebacker Reggie Gilbert. The conditions of the deal are unknown.

Biggest offseason needs

Wide receiver

Offensive tackle

Linebacker

Tight end

Interior offensive line

Defensive line

Running back

Cornerback

The team uncharacteristically spent a lot during free agency a year ago. Their list of needs are expected to be smaller but they have some holes to fill along the offensive and defensive lines. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 36, is nearing the end of his career, and the team needs to invest in some young receivers as well. The offense relies on motion and play action to free pass catchers downfield. Offensive production can not be solely reliant upon the health of Davante Adams.

Some of their key free agents include right tackle Bryan Bulaga, kicker Mason Crosby and linebacker Blake Martinez.

Prospects to watch

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Becton is a brute. He is a mammoth of a lineman whose movement skills are fantastic. He shows great lateral quickness, gains ground in the run game and seals blocks well. The Virginia native is strong and fast off the snap. There is growing concern that he might not actually last until Green Bay's pick in the first round.

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

In the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Green Bay selected a young man named Randall Cobb out of the University of Kentucky. Cobb could do it all -- return punts and kicks, catch passes, run the ball and even throw the ball. Bowden has a similar skill set. The Ohio native is one of the most natural football players eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft. His swift motions in open space are reminiscent of Deebo Samuel. He is a tough kid that would thrive in any climate.

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Marcedes Lewis and Jimmy Graham average 34 years of age. Green Bay has always been most efficient with a pass-catching tight end. Bryant has really improved as a blocker since last season. He has a great frame for the position and shows good speed. The Washington native has exceptional body control. If he lasts until the third round, the tight end would be a positive addition to the team.