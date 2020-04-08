2020 NFL Draft: Here's how the 49ers can get the most out of their limited picks

For the first 57 minutes, 10 seconds of Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers were better than the Kansas City Chiefs. But those final 2:50 saw the Chiefs score 14 unanswered points and what had been a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarterback turned into an 11-point loss.

There is good news for the 49ers; a year ago, they were coming off a two-win season and through solid roster-building and great coaching, morphed into a 13-3 team that cruised to the NFC West title. But the 2020 NFL draft will be an interesting one for the organization; general manager John Lynch has never had fewer than eight picks in his three previous drafts with the 49ers. In just over two weeks, he'll have seven -- but other than two first-rounders (picks No. 13 and 31), San Francisco's five remaining picks come in Rounds 5-7.

How did they get to this point? Here's a quick refresher:

* Traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for the No. 13 overall pick in March 2020;

* Traded the 2020 second-round pick to the Chiefs for Dee Ford in March 2019;

* Traded the 2020 third and fourth-round picks to the Broncos for Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth-rounder in October 2019;

* Traded Eli Harold to the Lions for a seventh-round pick back in August 2018.

Ford has four more years left on his deal and he'll count $15.9 million against the salary cap this season, according to Spotrac, but he was a part-time player in 2019, logging just 322 snaps, the majority coming in passing situations. And Emmanuel Sanders' contract expired after the 2019 season and he has since signed with the Saints.

Still, the 49ers don't have many needs. Yes, with Buckner's absence, they could choose to add depth along the defensive line, but it doesn't have to happen in the first round. Adding a wide receiver is a higher priority, as is finding a cornerback (Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams and Emmanuel Moseley are in the final year of their contracts). And while left tackle Joe Staley has two years left on his deal, he's 35 years old and this class is top heavy with offensive tackles. The interior offensive line is also in need of depth; Laken Tomlinson had a strong 2019 season but just-signed Tom Compton is joining his sixth team in nine years and no other guard on the roster played a regular-season snap last season.

So what should the 49ers do with those seven draft picks?

Scenario 1

Trade down.

It's easier said than done; in general, everybody suggests trading down is the smart move but in reality that has to be a partner willing to trade up. But there should be no shortage of partners in this draft, especially at No. 13.

Presuming that Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are off the board by the first five picks, here are other names we should expect to go in the top 10: Justin Herbert, Isaiah Simmons, Jeff Okudah, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Andrew Thomas, Derrick Brown and Mekhi Becton. That leaves Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Javon Kinlaw, C.J. Henderson and Jordan Love. If, say, the Broncos love one of these wide receivers, or the Falcons really want Henderson, or the Patriots or Saints have their eyes on Love, they all could be willing trade partners. (Neither the Pats nor Saints have a second-rounder so future picks would likely have to be part of any trade.)

Denver could trade picks No. 15 and No. 95 (hey, that's the same pick the 49ers gave the Broncos in the Sanders deal!) to move up to No. 13. Likewise, Atlanta could trade picks No. 16 and No. 78 to San Francisco for No. 13 and a future fourth-rounder. And the Patriots could give up picks No. 23, No. 87 and a future second-rounder to move up 10 spots.

At No. 31, teams could again be looking to trade back up into Round 1. Remember, only first-rounders have the fifth-year option, and if Love (or perhaps even Jacob Eason) is still available, he'll likely be in high demand by this point. But teams in the need for a playmaking safety or an offensive lineman might be willing to move up and, depending on how the first 30 selections unfold, possible candidates include the Dolphins (they have 14 draft picks) and the Browns.

Miami could trade picks No. 39 and No. 70 to move up to No. 31. And the Browns would have to part with picks No. 41 and No. 74.

Let's assume the 49ers do deals with the Falcons -- moving down from No. 13 to No. 16 -- and the Browns -- moving down from No. 31 to No. 41. Here's what they would have to work with: Picks at *16, *41, *74, *78, 156, 176, 210, 217, 245 (*denotes acquired in mock trade-downs).

And here's what they could do with those first four selections:

No. 16: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor. We'll assume that Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs are already gone but there's a chance one of them is still available. If not, Mims, who had a strong season and a dominant Senior Bowl and combine, would be incredibly fun to watch in Kyle Shanahan's system lining up alongside Deebo Samuel.

No. 41: Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette. Hunt played tackle in college but he'll likely kick inside to guard at the next level and has the potential to be a starter early in his career.

No. 74: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State. Arnette played in Jeff Okudah's shadow at Ohio State but he can play in a variety of schemes and has the size and strength to match up with NFL wide receivers.

No. 78: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri. Buckner was traded to the Colts and while the 49ers still have plenty of playmakers along the defensive line, they could use some depth at defensive tackle. Elliott is stout at the point of attack and will improve as a pass rusher as he faces fewer double-teams.

Scenario 2

We'll forgo trades and take a look at how the 49ers could best use their current picks. We'll use our recent seven-round mock draft as a guide.

No. 13: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama. Jeudy is the best route runner in this class and almost impossible to cover on short and intermediate routes. He's drawn comparisons to Odell Beckham and he'd make life considerably easier for Jimmy Garoppolo.

No. 31: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama. Brother of Stefon Diggs, Trevon is a big, physical cornerback with elite ball skills (no surprise -- he's a former wide receiver). There are some questions about his deep speed but folks said the same thing about Richard Sherman coming out of Stanford.

No. 156: Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU. One of the toughest players on Auburn's defense, Lawrence makes up for what he lacks in consistency with tenacity and toughness. Considered a locker-room leader, Lawrence would add depth along the defensive line.

No. 176: Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia. McKivitz won't blow you away with his athleticism but he has a mean streak that served him well in college. He consistently wins at the point of attack and moves well in space. He'll likely serve in a backup role early in his career.

No. 210: Joe Bachie Jr., LB, Michigan State. A tackling machine who ran a 4.67 40 at the combine, Bachie missed the final five games of the 2019 season after a positive PED test. He would be a specials-teams stalwart and provide depth behind Fred Warner at linebacker.

No. 217: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss. Watkins blazed a 4.35 40 at the combine and has the ability to make acrobatic catches look easy. With Jeudy taken at No. 13, Watkins would have a low-pressure opportunity to grow into a contributing role.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor. Shanahan's system has shown that you don't need a first-round talent to have success in the 49ers' running game. Hasty is a hard-nosed back who plays much bigger than his 5-foot-8, 205-pound frame. He's a willing blocker who is also an asset as a receiver out of the backfield.