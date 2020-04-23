2020 NFL Draft: Jerry Jones will be making picks in his house alone; here's what that means for Cowboys
It could be more difficult to change Jerry Jones' mind in a fully virtual draft
Jerry Jones sometimes has to be convinced not to make a brash decision for the Dallas Cowboys, and in recent years, such convincing is one of the reasons Dallas has had excellent draft classes. This year's draft will present a unique opportunity for Jones to take the wheel once again for Dallas, but this time with no one physically there to stop him.
Jones will not have his son, Stephen, beside him when the Cowboys pick at No. 17 (or for any other picks). Dallas will abide to the rules and have members of the front office draft from their own homes, even though Jerry and Stephen are family.
They'll communicate virtually, but it's yet to be seen if that setup will work if the perceived need develops to try and talk Jerry out of something. Stephen, the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel, won't physically be around, and Jerry has the final say and can pull the trigger on a pick without any restrictions.
The Cowboys owner is looking forward to it.
"One of the things I'm not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them," Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making."
Jones dove a little further into the banter between himself and Stephen, who was the voice that told Jerry not to select Johnny Manziel in 2014 and instead take offensive lineman Zack Martin. The Cowboys made the right pick with Martin, who has been selected as a First Team All-Pro four times in six seasons while Manziel is out of the league.
"I know that we have a serious conference here, but I think I'm going to kind of miss that physical punching that goes on," Jones joked, via Pro Football Talk. "I told him one time, I asked him where he got his strength when he was 16 years old, he had his uncle down, about to kill him, choked him. He was a big boy, that uncle.
"And I said, 'I don't feel that when I'm rasslin with you.' He said, 'Well, you don't squeeze your daddy as hard as you can.' The point is, I'm going to miss a little of that punching around at the table as we're conducting this draft."
Without Stephen Jones' "interference," the draft is in Jerry's hands -- which could for the Cowboys. Of course, it all depends on how much Jones is willing to listen to the people he hired.
"The communication between us in the draft room is excellent," Jones said. "We have the ability to communicate. I have a direct line with Mike (Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy). I have a direct line with Stephen. We have direct lines with each other. We can see what moving down (potential trade down from No. 17) entails, the risks and the players we might miss to move down, whether that's justified to what we need. We have the ability to do all of those things."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Every GM's best and worst draft pick
As the 2020 NFL Draft nears, we dive into the history of every general manager's draft
-
NFL Draft: 20 locks for Day 1
Jason La Canfora says the first 32 picks of the draft will include these 20 locks
-
Draft rankings: Two RBs in top 25
Ryan Wilson's 2020 NFL Draft Big Board is here
-
Mock Draft: Patriots trade up for Tua
Is Bill Belichick going to land his next franchise quarterback on Thursday? It's almost time...
-
Draft rankings: Top 250 Big Board
The offensive tackle group is top-heavy, the WR class is loaded, and there are plenty of quality...
-
Draft rankings: Top 250 big board
With the NFL Draft here, it is time to wash my hands of the 2020 class
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds on Thursday...
-
Key takeaways from Gronkowski presser
After Tuesday's shocking trade to Tampa, Rob Gronkowski spoke for the first time as a member...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game