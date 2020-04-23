2020 NFL Draft: Jerry Jones will be making picks in his house alone; here's what that means for Cowboys

Jerry Jones sometimes has to be convinced not to make a brash decision for the Dallas Cowboys, and in recent years, such convincing is one of the reasons Dallas has had excellent draft classes. This year's draft will present a unique opportunity for Jones to take the wheel once again for Dallas, but this time with no one physically there to stop him.

Jones will not have his son, Stephen, beside him when the Cowboys pick at No. 17 (or for any other picks). Dallas will abide to the rules and have members of the front office draft from their own homes, even though Jerry and Stephen are family.

They'll communicate virtually, but it's yet to be seen if that setup will work if the perceived need develops to try and talk Jerry out of something. Stephen, the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel, won't physically be around, and Jerry has the final say and can pull the trigger on a pick without any restrictions.

The Cowboys owner is looking forward to it.

"One of the things I'm not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them," Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making."

Jones dove a little further into the banter between himself and Stephen, who was the voice that told Jerry not to select Johnny Manziel in 2014 and instead take offensive lineman Zack Martin. The Cowboys made the right pick with Martin, who has been selected as a First Team All-Pro four times in six seasons while Manziel is out of the league.

"I know that we have a serious conference here, but I think I'm going to kind of miss that physical punching that goes on," Jones joked, via Pro Football Talk. "I told him one time, I asked him where he got his strength when he was 16 years old, he had his uncle down, about to kill him, choked him. He was a big boy, that uncle.

"And I said, 'I don't feel that when I'm rasslin with you.' He said, 'Well, you don't squeeze your daddy as hard as you can.' The point is, I'm going to miss a little of that punching around at the table as we're conducting this draft."

Without Stephen Jones' "interference," the draft is in Jerry's hands -- which could for the Cowboys. Of course, it all depends on how much Jones is willing to listen to the people he hired.

"The communication between us in the draft room is excellent," Jones said. "We have the ability to communicate. I have a direct line with Mike (Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy). I have a direct line with Stephen. We have direct lines with each other. We can see what moving down (potential trade down from No. 17) entails, the risks and the players we might miss to move down, whether that's justified to what we need. We have the ability to do all of those things."