2020 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson compares Ravens first-round pick Patrick Queen to Ray Lewis

The Baltimore Ravens have visions of their next great linebacker in Patrick Queen -- at least NFL MVP Lamar Jackson does. After the Ravens selected Queen with the No. 28 overall pick, Jackson immediately took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the selection.

The prediction is bold, but not all that farfetched given the Ravens' history of drafting linebackers late in the first round.

Lamar Jackson when hearing the Ravens’ selection of middle linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28:



“Ray Lewis Jr.!”



Queen isn't the first linebacker to fall into the back half of Round 1 for the Ravens. Lewis slipped in the 1996 draft to No. 26 overall, where the Ravens pounced and selected a player that ended up becoming one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history.

A seven-time First Team All-Pro, Lewis led the NFL in tackles three times and made the Pro Bowl 13 times in 17 seasons -- all with the Ravens. He led the franchise to two Super Bowl titles as the captain of the defense, including a 2000 Ravens defense that surrendered just 10.3 points per game -- the fewest allowed in a 16-game season.

Queen heard the comparisons to Lewis and was flattered by the comments. Like Lewis, Queen was undersized coming out of college -- which caused him to slip to No. 28 after some draft projections had him going in the early 20s.

"When you think about Ray Lewis you think about an elite linebacker -- speed, physicality, aggression, dominance. I feel like I'm more mobile than he was," Queen said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "Not taking anything away from him, he was a great linebacker, probably the best to play. But I've got a lot to live up to. The bar is set high."

Queen wasn't even the first linebacker taken. Kenneth Murray went No. 23 to the Los Angeles Chargers and Jordyn Brooks went No. 27 to the Seattle Seahawks. Lewis was the fourth linebacker taken in 1996 and used that as motivation throughout his career.

Queen plans to do the same, mentioning he hasn't even reached his full potential yet. The Ravens may have found another great linebacker after all.

Perhaps Jackson is on to something.