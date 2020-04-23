2020 NFL Draft: League to help raise awareness for launch of Wheelchair Football League during virtual draft

This fall, Disabled Sports USA has plans to launch their first Wheelchair Football League, giving athletes a way to continue to feed their competitive drive, no matter what their physical circumstances are. The league is currently looking at having teams in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Kansas City, Missouri.

The games will take place both indoors and outdoors on hard surfaces, with the 'field' being 60 yards long and 22 yards wide.

The Wheelchair Football League will get added exposure during the NFL Draft, when Brad Lang, a Purple Heart Marine veteran who lost both his legs in an explosion while in Afghanistan, announces a draft pick. Lang is one of the athletes hoping to join the new wheelchair league.

Lang will virtually announce the pick on Saturday and is excited for the experience. "It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Something I never would have had the dream to have the opportunity to do," he said.

He is also looking forward to what the fall brings for him and other members of the disabled community. He said realizing that he can still participate in sports he loved before losing his legs has been crucial.

As an able-bodied skier before, when he was asked if he wanted to ski after his injury by a sports rep, he was skeptical. He questioned how he would be able to participate in the sport when he couldn't even walk, but said the experience could not have gone better.

"I went out to a ski spectacular and tried it for the first time and instantly fell in love with it," Lang said. "It was 10 times more enjoyable than able-bodied skiing ever was. It really was the only thing I have found that was better on the other side of the injury."

Getting back into the activities he did before he was in a wheelchair has shown him a new side to life. "It's similar with football and all the disabled sports I have been able to participate in. It makes you feel like you are on par with everybody else and how you used to be," he said.

The teamwork that football takes is something Lang craves. He said, "There's the camaraderie that is bred into all military personnel, and the teamwork it takes to complete every mission. It is something I am always looking for."

Winning games will be no easy feat. "Wheelchair control will be a big aspect of the game. It will take a lot of work and stamina. We are going to get a knack for it the more we play it," Lang explained.

Modifications have been made to the wheelchair league, including kickoffs changing to passes and one-hand touches above the waist counting as a tackle. Conversions that are run in will be worth one point, while a pass will be worth two.

The NFL, along with the Bob Woodruff Foundation are helping to fund the wheelchair league.

Disabled Sports USA has continued to expand, and their 50 sports will soon grow as they develop more leagues and programs.