2020 NFL Draft: Most questionable pick made by all 32 teams, including two in Round 1 but not the Packers

Some teams had really good draft classes so it was difficult to peg a miss. Other teams, let's say did not do as well and had several contenders. CBS Sports examines the most questionable draft pick made by each team. You can also check out our list of best selections made by each team.

Round 4, No. 111 overall

Fotu is a nose tackle that Arizona is likely trying to use to replace Corey Peters. The value was just not there. Based on my board alone, he would not have been drafted. I generally liked what Arizona did over those three days, but Fotu was a reach.

Round 4, No. 134 overall

Hawkins is a good player that was probably overshadowed by Ashtyn Davis and Cam Bynum. However, he carried a seventh-round grade for me, which is too early for where Atlanta selected him. They had an alright draft, but it will not jump off the page.

Round 3, No. 71 overall

Baltimore had a great draft, so I am only nitpicking here. Some valued Madubuike this early or earlier, but I was not one of them. I had him being selected about a round later. Time will tell who is right.

Round 6, No. 188 overall

The Bills did a really nice job with this draft, so it was difficult to pin anyone as a questionable pick. Our own Chris Trapasso is a Bills fan and did not like this pick, so that was enough for me.

Round 6, No. 184 overall

Roy was a reach by 13 selections on my person board, which should tell you what I thought of Carolina's draft. They did a really good job adding value throughout all seven rounds. Matt Rhule did well in his first draft.

Round 5, No. 155 overall

Gipson was much lower on my personal big board. He needs to improve his hand fighting and be more physical. He was washed out of gaps too often. The Texas native was on the ground too often as well.

Round 5, No. 147 overall

Cincinnati was included among my winners of the 2020 NFL Draft so I liked what they did as a whole. I was not as high on Kareem as others so it was their biggest reach for me.

Round 3, No. 97 overall

I liked everything that Cleveland did except the Phillips selection. They drafted him a few rounds too early when better players were on the board; namely, Malik Harrison and Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Dallas Cowboys: CB Reggie Robinson II

Round 4, No. 123 overall

There is a lot to like about Robinson. He fights through blocks to break up screens and is physical. His feet are not the quickest, but he has great awareness. Dallas came away as one of the winners from the 2020 NFL Draft, so there was not much to dislike about what they did. Robinson might have been their biggest reach.

Round 3, No. 77 overall

Again, I like the player. I just evaluated him lower. Denver did a solid job of adding value throughout this draft and was able to accomplish its goals. Ojemudia will need to continue his development a mile high.

Round 5, No. 172 overall

Huntley is a good football player. It was just a surprise to see him come off the board to Detroit in the fifth round, as the Lions had already drafted D'Andre Swift to pair with Kerryon Johnson. It seems odd to stock up on running backs in a passing league.

Round 3, No. 94 overall

There were certainly some contenders for Green Bay. I was not a fan of the A.J. Dillon selection, but Deguara sticks out a bit more. It is clear that they want to stretch out their runs a bit more with an H-Back, but they could have found an option, possibly Deguara himself, later in the draft. The Packers were one step away from the Super Bowl last year and made selections in the draft as though they were rebuilding.

Round 3, No. 90 overall

I thought Houston got really good value with most of their selections. Greenard was the exception. In my personal evaluation, he was taken a few rounds too early. They have lost and will lose bodies along that front seven, so it was imperative for them to bring some players in to compete.

Round 6, No. 213 overall

Glasgow is more of a special teams contributor. His brothers have exceeded expectations, so it is not unrealistic that Indianapolis has the same hope for him. He is not a high upside pick, but this is the time of the draft to potentially add some role players.

Round 5, No. 157 overall

Nearly the entire Auburn secondary was on the radar, except for Thomas. It was a bit surprising that he was drafted but Javaris Davis was not. Jacksonville did need some depth at safety but Thomas won't be given a large role immediately

Round 5, No. 177 overall

The Central Michigan edge rusher landing in the fifth round was a bit of a surprise. He flashed some pass rush potential with the Chippewas but had just three for the Wolverines last season. The Chiefs could be banking on Michigan holding him back a bit as well.

Las Vegas Raiders: S/LB Tanner Muse

Round 3, No. 100 overall

I really like Muse. He has a big frame and plus athleticism, but his size will likely necessitate he moves down into the box. It was too early to make this selection; however, it was no surprise that Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden took a chance on another Clemson Tiger.

Round 6, No. 186 overall

I really did not have an issue with any of Los Angeles' picks, but this was my least favorite. Some valued him higher because they trust in his innate ability to make plays. I did not see it on film, so I had him a little lower than this.

Round 6, No. 199 overall

The Rams had a really nice draft, so it was difficult to find a stretch. Fuller is a depth play but was taken a bit early nonetheless. He will not be thrust into a significant role with John Johnson, Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess already on the roster.

Round 2, No. 56 overall

It this pick were made based on how he played as a freshman and sophomore, there would be no issues. However, he has regressed over the past few years. He is strong, but not explosive. I thought Miami could have put this second-round pick to much better use.

Minnesota Vikings: EDGE D.J. Wonnum

Round 5, No. 177 overall

I understand trying to account for the loss of Everson Griffen, but this was a stretch. Wonnum had little production on the edge for the Gamecocks. He will need to develop his traits in the NFL.

Round 2, No. 37 overall

Dugger is 24 years old and making the transition from Lenoir-Rhyne to the NFL. He is older than Damien Harris and Jarrett Stidham. I love his straight-line speed, but lateral mobility is a concern. Is he a safety or a linebacker? The pick was made way too early.

Round 7, No. 240 overall

Stevens transferred from Penn State in search of more playing time, but his final season was hindered by injury. He is a great kid and could ultimately become a long-term Taysom Hill-type player, but they now have four quarterbacks on the roster. It was an interesting selection.

New York Giants: LB T.J. Brunson

Round 7, No. 238 overall

Brunson was a late-round pick so no harm, no foul. It was difficult to find one thing that the sideline-to-sideline linebacker did particularly well. The Giants loaded up on the linebacker position for some reason.

Round 4, No. 125 overall

There are tantalizing traits when evaluating Morgan, but there are equally frustrating moments in his play though. The Jets needed a backup for Sam Darnold, but the fourth round was too early for Morgan to come into play. The Bowling Green transfer faces a steep learning curve.

Round 2, No. 53 overall

As a whole, I like what the Eagles were able to accomplish, so I will double down on the Hurts pick. I understand the thought process of needing a backup quarterback on a reasonable deal. However, my vision for him as a professional does not match what others might have drawn up in their minds. I keep hearing that he is an "insurance policy." Your premium is supposed to be a fraction of the coverage, not equal parts.

Round 2, No. 49 overall

Claypool is a great, reliable player. Notre Dame went to him when they needed a play on third down. With that being said, I never saw the supreme traits that teams would hope to find in a second-round pick. Pittsburgh did not have a first-round choice, so it was important to make the most of their picks, and I am not confident they were able to achieve the goal.

Round 6, No. 190 overall

Georgia did not use their tight ends much honestly, so his best might be yet to come. Outwardly, it feels a little high for the pick. If your "worst pick" does not come until the sixth or seventh round, you are doing pretty well for yourself though.

Round 1, No. 27 overall

The film did not speak to me in the same manner that it did other talent evaluators. He was more of a fourth-round pick in my eyes. His flaws in coverage were too strong to spend premium draft capital on the player. It is not a surprise that Seattle made this pick, however. They have been trying to look like the smartest men in the room in recent years with first-round selections of Rashaad Penny and L.J. Collier.

Round 3, No. 76 overall

Vaughn is a really explosive player that is capable of catching the ball out of the backfield. His upside is immense, but the boom-or-bust nature in which he played last season scares me a bit. Vaughn is also not going to hold up well in pass protection for Tom Brady. He was more of a speed bump in college.

Round 1, No. 29 overall

The Titans had a need at right tackle since Jack Conklin left in free agency. I understand the thought process, but it was too early to select Wilson. He was a late second, early third-round pick in this draft class.

Round 3, No. 66 overall

A high third-round pick is important draft capital for a unique player like Gibson. He can play wide receiver or running back, but I am worried that he is a jack of all trades and a master of none. Washington will need to creatively scheme up some opportunities for him to make this work.