2020 NFL Draft NFC North reset: Division odds, team grades, best picks, 2021 mock draft and more

The NFC North, once again, belongs to the Green Bay Packers. Since Aaron Rodgers took over as their starting quarterback, the Packers have captured six division crowns in twice as many seasons, the sixth of which came this past season over a 10-6 Vikings team, a solid but disappointing 8-8 Bears team, and a train wreck 3-12-1 Lions team. But after the Packers' disaster of a draft that was arguably the worst of any team -- not just in the NFC North, but across the entire NFL -- the division is wide open.

The Vikings made 15 picks to make up for all that they lost in free agency. The Bears were without a first-round pick, but they filled two needs in the second round. The Lions replaced Darius Slay with Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall. Meanwhile, the Packers took a developmental quarterback that will sit behind Rodgers, a running back who seldom catches passes, and an H-back with their first three picks, ignoring their blatant need at receiver.

Below, let's take a look at how every team in the NFC North made out in the 2020 NFL Draft and look ahead already to the 2021 draft, relying on our cast of draft, NFL, and Fantasy experts: Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson, Josh Edwards, and Ben Gretch.

Chicago Bears

Team Grade: C (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: Jaylon Johnson (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: Trevis Gipson (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: Brock Purdy (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Just how high were the Bears on Cole Kmet? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 7.6

William Hill season win total: 8.5 (Over +130)

William Hill odds to win division: +450

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +4000

The Bears entered the draft needing to fill holes at cornerback, safety, tight end, and on the offensive line, but without many picks, they weren't able to fill all of them. With their two second-round picks, they addressed tight end with a pick (Cole Kmet at No. 43) that many considered to be a reach, but made up for that reach by getting great value at No. 50 with cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who should slot in opposite Kyle Fuller immediately.

The 2021 draft is a year away, but it's never too early to size things up. The Pick Six Podcast Superfriends, along with the college football experts on our Cover 3 Podcast, break everything down; listen below, and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Later in the draft, the Bears tried to add depth at their other aforementioned areas of need. Trevis Gipson won't start on a defensive front featuring the likes of Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, but that affords him the opportunity to develop while taking on a relief role. Likewise, Kindle Vildor, another fifth-round pick, likely won't win a starting job in the Bears' secondary, but he is added depth to one of the Bears' weakest areas. With their final three picks, the Bears added more depth at receiver with Darnell Mooney in the fifth round, and the offensive line with Arlington Hambright and Lachavious Simmons in the seventh round.

How you feel about the Bears' draft ultimately comes down to their two second-round picks because those are the players the Bears need to make quick and successful transitions to the NFL if they're going to rebound from an 8-8 season with a playoff appearance.

Detroit Lions

Team Grade: C+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: Quintez Cephus (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: Jason Huntley (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: Patrick Surtain II (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: What will the split between De'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson look like? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 7.1

William Hill season win total: 6.5 (Over -130)

William Hill odds to win division: +850

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +10000

It was speculated that the Lions could trade down from No. 3 given all of their needs. Instead, the Lions remained at No. 3 and took the best cornerback in the draft in Jeff Okudah to replace Darius Slay, who was traded to the Eagles earlier in the offseason. It's impossible to criticize that pick, but the Lions questionably used two of their remaining eight picks on running backs, including D'Andre Swift in the second round only two years after they used a second-round pick on Kerryon Johnson. It felt like a luxury pick for a team that can't afford to use their picks on luxury players. Adding another running back in Round 5, Jason Huntley, felt like overkill.

In the middle rounds, the Lions added depth up front on both sides of the ball with defensive end Julian Okwara, and guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg. But their draft class will likely be defined by Okudah, who has the potential to develop into one of the league's best corners, if all goes according to plan.

Green Bay Packers

Team Grade: D (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: Jordan Love (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: Josiah Deguara (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: Rondale Moore (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Will Aaron Jones lose substantial work around the goal line? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 8.0

William Hill season win total: 9 (Over -110)

William Hill odds to win division: +140

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +1800

By far, the worst draft across the league belonged to the Green Bay Packers. It's not all about Jordan Love, who at least has the potential to morph into a worthy successor to Aaron Rodgers' throne. It's more about what they did after trading up for Love in the first round. The Packers needed to give Rodgers some additional help at receiver to go along with Davante Adams. Instead, they took a running back in Round 2 who is unlikely to contribute in the passing game, even though they already have Aaron Jones. A.J. Dillon caught 21 passes during his career at Boston College. Then, the Packers took tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round, who should be an H-back in the NFL. To make matters worse, in arguably the deepest receiver draft in NFL history, the Packers didn't use any of their nine picks on a receiver. Which is probably why Rodgers isn't exactly happy right about now, at least that's what Brett Favre, who has spoken to his former teammate, indicated.

It was a puzzling draft for the Packers. There's no way around that. Of course, if Love ends up developing into a franchise quarterback, nobody will care about the lack of receivers or the old-school running back or the H-back. A lot is riding on one player's development.

Minnesota Vikings

Team Grade: A (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: Ezra Cleveland (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: D.J. Wonnum (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: Josh Jobe (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: How will Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen co-exist? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 9.4

William Hill season win total: 9 (Over -105)

William Hill odds to win division: +150

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

The Vikings were busy during the 2020 NFL Draft. They ended up making 15 overall selections, which wasn't that surprising given how many players they parted ways with earlier in the offseason, both in free agency and the trade market. In terms of replacing the players that they lost, the Vikings did well. They got their Stefon Diggs replacement in first-round pick Justin Jefferson. They got their Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander, and Trae Waynes replacements in first-round pick Jeff Gladney, third-round pick Cameron Dantzler, and fifth-round pick Harrison Hand. They got their Everson Griffen replacement in fourth-round pick D.J. Wonnum. They got their Linval Joseph replacement in fourth-round pick James Lynch.

Now, obviously, all of those players won't develop into same caliber of players that they're replacing. But that's why the Vikings having 15 draft picks was a wise strategy. By picking 15 players, the Vikings have given themselves more chances to hit on NFL-caliber players. The draft is a crapshoot. It's all about giving yourself as many lottery tickets as possible. That's what the Vikings did in the draft.