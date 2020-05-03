2020 NFL Draft NFC West reset: Division odds, team grades, best picks, 2021 mock draft and more

The NFC West is nothing if not a grab bag when it comes to annual playoff contenders. The San Francisco 49ers may have represented the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2019 after logging a league-high 13 wins, but they were famously just 4-12 the year prior. And recent history suggests the 2020 season could play host to a similar surprise. There have been four different division champions in the last five years, with the 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks all taking turns atop the West.

You'd be hard-pressed to find many doubters in the Niners after their dominant 2019 run, and all indications are they've still got a roster to contend for one of the conference's top playoff spots. But it's anyone's guess as to who among the other three competitors could step up -- or slide back -- this coming season. The Cardinals figure to be more comfortable with coach Kliff Kingsbury's system now that they've had a year to digest it, the Seahawks are perpetually in the mix because of Russell Wilson, and the Rams are undergoing a serious makeover after a slew of veteran departures.

As we venture deeper into the offseason, here's a recap of draft-day action around the NFC West, and what implications the latest moves have on all four teams' 2020 chances:

Arizona Cardinals

Team grade: A (Pete Prisco)



Best pick: RB Eno Benjamin (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: DT Leki Fotu (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: CB Paulson Adebo (Ryan Wilson)



Biggest fantasy question: Can Eno Benjamin compete for the No. 2 RB job? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 7.5

William Hill season win total: 6.5 (Over -155)

William Hill odds to win division: +1200

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +6000

The Cardinals enter Year Two of the Kliff Kingsbury era having restocked Kyler Murray's supporting cast, chiefly with All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins -- whose acquisition was made possible thanks to Arizona's 2020 draft haul (and Bill O'Brien's affinity for running back David Johnson). Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall selection, gives Vance Joseph a Swiss Army Knife on defense, but two of the team's most notable draft-day additions came on Murray's side of the ball, including potential future left tackle Josh Jones and Day Three steal Eno Benjamin, who's drawn comparisons to the Buffalo Bills' Devin Singletary.

Quantity-wise, however, the Cards put a heavy emphasis on "D" during the draft, spending a pair of fourth-rounders on defensive tackle help -- Utah's Leki Fotu and LSU's Rashard Lawrence. Coupled with Simmons, who figures to line up at both linebacker and safety in Joseph's lineup, those two should at least improve Arizona's 2019 unit, which ranked dead last in terms of yards allowed per game. Whether that trio is enough to boost the Cards into playoff contention remains to be seen, especially in such a tough division.

Los Angeles Rams

Team grade: B (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: S Terrell Burgess (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: S Jordan Fuller (Josh Edwards)

Biggest fantasy question: Who leads the Rams backfield in 2020? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 7.6

William Hill season win total: 8.5 (Over -110)

William Hill odds to win division: +325

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

In dire financial straits, the Rams were forced to let just about every one of their notable free agents head elsewhere, so they're counting a lot on the nine draft picks they made to get them back into postseason contention. Brandin Cooks, Todd Gurley, Dante Fowler, Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib? All gone, either in the name of more money or picks over the last year or so. RB Cam Akers, from Florida State, was their biggest investment as the 52nd overall pick, but even he isn't guaranteed to pin down a workhorse role in Sean McVay's offense with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson hanging around.

Beyond Akers, L.A. is betting big on some raw talents at premium positions. With Cooks shipped to Houston, Florida's Van Jefferson figures to have a legitimate shot at a sizable Day One role, and yet he also comes in with a lack of college production. Ditto for outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, who could be a candidate to replace Clay Matthews but has an extensive injury history. The Rams' double dip at safety, with Burgess and Fuller, figures to give them some depth in the wake of corner Nickell Robey-Coleman's departure.

San Francisco 49ers

Team grade: B (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: WR Jauan Jennings (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: TE Charlie Woerner (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: CB Shaun Wade (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: How does Brandon Aiyuk fit into the passing game? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 10.9

William Hill season win total: 10.5 (Over -125)

William Hill odds to win division: +105

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +700

The Niners made just five draft picks this April, but if the instant reaction to their haul is any indication, they're well positioned to rank among the top NFC teams once again. Emmanuel Sanders was a notable loss in their wide receiver corps, but Aiyuk is the kind of Deebo Samuel-esque play-maker that should help take pressure off Jimmy Garoppolo. As a seventh-rounder, Jennings can't be classified more than a flyer, but if he pans out early, San Francisco shouldn't expect much of a drop-off, if any, when it comes to offensive production in 2020.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers essentially swapped DeForest Buckner for the pick that landed Javon Kinlaw, and if all goes according to plan, their defensive line won't miss a beat as a result. That's a bet, obviously, not a sure thing. But it's not like the Niners don't have enough talent around Kinlaw to help the rookie thrive in Robert Saleh's front.

Seattle Seahawks

Team grade: C+ (Pete Prisco)

Best pick: OG Damien Lewis (Josh Edwards)

Most questionable pick: LB Jordyn Brooks (Josh Edwards)

2021 mock draft pick: OL Alex Leatherwood (Ryan Wilson)

Biggest fantasy question: Can DeeJay Dallas compete for touches in the backfield? (Ben Gretch)

SportsLine's 2020 win projection: 8.4

William Hill season win total: 9.5 (Over +130)

William Hill odds to win division: +225

William Hill odds to win Super Bowl: +1700

It's always hard to judge a Seattle draft, mainly because they have no problem taking a swing out of left field when it comes to their early picks. The selection of Brooks over several other better-graded linebackers is no exception. But if some of their gambles -- like Lewis in the third, Darrell Taylor in the second, Dallas in the fifth and Florida WR Freddie Swain in the sixth -- even come close to chipping in during the 2020 season, that should be considered a win for a team that's competitive as long as Wilson is playing QB.

Could they have done more to surround him with help, such as at WR? It's hard to argue against it. But someone like Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson should also help the passing game. All in all, Seattle had a passable haul. With or without it, they were always going to be in the mix in the West.