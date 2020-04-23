2020 NFL Draft on CBS Sports HQ: How to stream live draft coverage with analysis, grades, tracker and more

The 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived after several long months of anticipation. While the "stay-at-home" orders have affected everyday life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS Sports HQ will deliver a sense of normalcy on Day 1 of the draft. We've got a marathon of draft-day coverage to get you prepared for the main event -- and live analysis during the draft.

CBS Sports HQ's coverage of the draft begins at noon ET with CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco, CBS Sports Senior Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson and former first-round pick Brady Quinn discussing the hot topics and breaking news leading up to the draft.

Former New England Patriots vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli will join the crew at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Later in the day, Fantasy Football Today takes center stage in the hours leading up to the draft. Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings will anchor the coverage with La Canfora joining the crew. All the information you need to win your fantasy league in 2020 comes in this hour, as the panel will decide where to select the top players from this draft in your draft, along with potential sleepers and players to avoid.

In the hour leading up to the draft, HQ ramps up its coverage even further with the Pick Six Podcast hosting the NFL Draft Pregame show. Join CBS Sports senior writers Will Brinson and John Breech in an exciting hour of discussion. Wilson and La Canfora will also be on the show, providing expert analysis and insider news in the minutes leading up to the draft.

The main event starts at 8 p.m. as HQ will provide live coverage of the draft with real-time analysis. Former NFL players Danny Kanell and Byrant McFadden, along with CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Jonathan Jones, join Quinn, Prisco, Pioli, La Canfora, Eisenberg and Wilson to break down each pick until the end of the first round.

Prisco will give his live draft grades for each team as the pick is made.

To cap off an exciting day, HQ will provide a post-draft show examining and recapping the first round.

CBS Sports HQ is FREE on all devices. To access CBS Sports HQ, simply visit CBSSports.com/live/. You can also watch by downloading the CBS Sports app for free. Then you can customize your experience so that you get alerts for segments, news and scores for your favorite teams. You can also download the app for Amazon Fire TV, (click here) and for Roku, (click here) and watch immediately!

To watch on ChromeCast, open up CBSSports.com/live in a browser or the live section in the CBS Sports app. From there, click the familiar Chromecast button, select your device and watch.

An exciting Day 1 of NFL Draft coverage is upon us. Be sure to stay tuned into CBS Sports HQ, CBSSports.com, and CBS Sports digital platforms for breaking news and live updates throughout the day.

CBS Sports HQ Schedule

12 p.m. ET: HQ NFL Draft Coverage

Host: Sherree Burress

Analysts: Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson, Brady Quinn, Scott Pioli

6 p.m. ET: Fantasy Football Today

Hosts: Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings

Guest: Jason La Canfora

7 p.m. ET: Pick Six Podcast NFL Draft Pregame Show

Hosts: Will Brinson, John Breech

Analysts: Jason La Canfora, Ryan Wilson

8 p.m. ET: NFL Draft Live

Hosts: Chris Hassel, Amanda Guerra

Analysts: Danny Kanell, Bryant McFadden, Jonathan Jones, Brady Quinn, Pete Prisco, Scott Pioli, Jason La Canfora, Jamey Eisenberg, Ryan Wilson

11 p.m. ET (after draft): Draft Recap Coverage

Hosts: Erik Kueslias, Ryan Wilson

Analysts: Jason La Canfora, Jonathan Jones, Scott Pioli, Pete Prisco, Jamey Eisenberg