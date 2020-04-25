2020 NFL Draft order: Breakdown of all the picks for all 32 teams as Vikings lead the way with 17 picks

The 2020 NFL Draft now has two days in the books, with four more rounds to come on Saturday. After a more active day for trading on Friday, the Saints made the boldest move of the night at the end of Round 3, trading all four of their Day 3 selections to sneak into the end of the round to take tight end Adam Trautman. That left the team with just three picks in all in this year's draft, unless they find a way to trade for more selections on Saturday. Their trade partners, the Vikings, now own a whopping 17 picks (including the four they've already made) to start Saturday's action, with the Dolphins owners of the next-biggest picks stash at 15.

There will be only 255 picks this year in total instead of the usual 256, since the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft.

Check out below to see how many picks your favorite team has in the 2020 NFL Draft and where they currently fall. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and reported trades since.

Arizona Cardinals

8. Arizona

72. Arizona

114. Arizona

131. Arizona f/HOU

202. Arizona f/NE

222. Arizona

16. Atlanta

47. Atlanta

78. Atlanta

119. Atlanta

134. Atlanta f/BAL

228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI

28. Baltimore

55. Baltimore f/ATL via NE

71. Baltimore f/LAC via NE

92. Baltimore

98. Baltimore f/NE*

106. Baltimore*

143. Baltimore*

170. Baltimore f/MIN

225. Baltimore f/NYJ

54. Buffalo

86. Buffalo

128. Buffalo

167. Buffalo

188. Buffalo f/CLE

207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE

239. Buffalo f/MIN

7. Carolina

38. Carolina

64. Carolina f/KC via SEA

113. Carolina

152. Carolina

184. Carolina

221. Carolina

43. Chicago f/LV

50. Chicago

163. Chicago

196. Chicago

200. Chicago f/PHI

226. Chicago f/LV

233. Chicago

Cincinnati Bengals

1. Cincinnati

33. Cincinnati

65. Cincinnati

107. Cincinnati

147. Cincinnati

180. Cincinnati

215. Cincinnati

10. Cleveland

44. Cleveland f/IND

88. Cleveland f/NO

97. Cleveland f/HOU*

115. Cleveland

160. Cleveland f/IND

187. Cleveland f/ARI

17. Dallas

51. Dallas

82. Dallas

123. Dallas

164. Dallas

179. Dallas*

231. Dallas

15. Denver

46. Denver

77. Denver

83. Denver f/PIT

95. Denver f/SF

118. Denver

178. Denver*

181. Denver f/WAS

252. Denver*

254. Denver*

3. Detroit

35. Detroit

67. Detroit

75. Detroit f/IND

109. Detroit

166. Detroit f/PHI

197. Detroit f/DAL via MIA/IND

235. Detroit f/PHI via NE

26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA

62. Green Bay

94. Green Bay

175. Green Bay

192. Green Bay f/LV

208. Green Bay f/TEN

209. Green Bay

236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE

242. Green Bay f/BAL

40. Houston f/ARI

90. Houston

111. Houston f/MIA

171. Houston

240. Houston

248. Houston*

250. Houston*

34. Indianapolis f/WAS

41. Indianapolis f/CLE

85. Indianapolis f/PHI via DET

149. Indianapolis f/DET

182. Indianapolis f/DET

122. Indianapolis

193. Indianapolis

9. Jacksonville

20. Jacksonville f/LAR

42. Jacksonville

73. Jacksonville

116. Jacksonville

137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN

140. Jacksonville f/CHI*

157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL

165. Jacksonville f/LAR

189. Jacksonville

206. Jacksonville f/SEA

223. Jacksonville

Kansas City Chiefs

32. Kansas City

63. Kansas City f/SF

96. Kansas City

138. Kansas City

177. Kansas City

12. Las Vegas

19. Las Vegas f/CHI

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas f/CHI

100. Las Vegas f/NE*

121. Las Vegas

139. Las Vegas f/TB via NE*

172. Las Vegas f/SEA via DET/NE

6. LA Chargers

23. LA Chargers f/NE

112. LA Chargers

151. LA Chargers

186. LA Chargers

220. LA Chargers

52. LA Rams

57. LA Rams f/HOU

84. LA Rams

104. LA Rams*

126. LA Rams

199. LA Rams

234. LA Rams

Miami Dolphins

5. Miami

18. Miami f/PIT

30. Miami f/GB

39. Miami

56. Miami f/NO

70. Miami

136. Miami f/GB

141. Miami*

153. Miami

154. Miami f/JAC via PIT

173. Miami f/BAL via LAR

185. Miami

227. Miami f/IND

246. Miami f/KC

251. Miami*

22. Minnesota f/BUF

31. Minnesota f/SF

58. Minnesota

89. Minnesota

117. Minnesota f/TB via SF

130. Minnesota f/NO

132. Minnesota

155. Minnesota f/CLE via BUF

169. Minnesota f/NO

176. Minnesota f/SF

201. Minnesota f/BUF

203. Minnesota f/NO

205. Minnesota

219. Minnesota f/MIA

244. Minnesota f/GB via CLE/NO

249. Minnesota*

253. Minnesota*

New England Patriots

37. New England f/LAC

60. New England f/BAL

87. New England

91. New England f/SEA via HOU/LV

101. New England f/SEA/NYJ*

159. New England

195. New England f/DEN

204. New England f/HOU

212. New England*

213. New England*

230. New England f/ATL

New Orleans Saints

24. New Orleans

74. New Orleans f/CLE

105. New Orleans f/MIN*

4. NY Giants

36. NY Giants

99. NY Giants*

110. NY Giants

150. NY Giants

183. NY Giants

218. NY Giants

238. NY Giants f/NO

247. NY Giants*

255. NY Giants*

11. NY Jets

59. NY Jets f/SEA

68. NY Jets f/NYG

79. NY Jets

125. NY Jets f/CHI via NE

129. NY Jets f/NE via BAL/NE

120. NY Jets

158. NY Jets

191. NY Jets

211. NY Jets f/KC

21. Philadelphia

53. Philadelphia

103. Philadelphia*

127. Philadelphia

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

168. Philadelphia f/NE

190. Philadelphia f/ATL

49. Pittsburgh

102. Pittsburgh*

124. Pittsburgh

135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA

198. Pittsburgh

232. Pittsburgh

14. San Francisco f/TB

25. San Francisco f/MIN

156. San Francisco f/DEN

210. San Francisco

217. San Francisco f/DET

27. Seattle

48. Seattle f/NYJ

69. Seattle f/CAR

133. Seattle

144. Seattle*

148. Seattle f/WAS via CAR

214. Seattle*

13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF

45. Tampa Bay

76. Tampa Bay

161. Tampa Bay

194. Tampa Bay

241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE

245. Tampa Bay f/SF

29. Tennessee

61. Tennessee

93. Tennessee

174. Tennessee

224. Tennessee f/CLE

237. Tennessee f/NE via DEN

243. Tennessee

2. Washington

66. Washington

108. Washington

142. Washington*

162. Washington f/PIT via SEA

216. Washington

229. Washington f/DEN