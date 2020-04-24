2020 NFL Draft order: Breakdown of every pick for each of the 32 teams as Dolphins lead the pack with 15 picks
The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here after months of build-up and several trades that have reshaped Day 1. With Day 1 in the books, we can look back on an exciting turn of events, but we also have to project forward with two days and six more rounds to go. There will be more trades to come, and we will be here for it, but for now, we have compiled an updated draft order to show you where your team will be selecting in every round. The good news, for some, is that their favorite team will be picking more than once in multiple rounds.
The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are tied for the fewest amount of picks with five. All of these things can change, however, as teams trade up and down the board before and during the draft (and not just on Day 1, of course). There will be only 255 picks this year in total instead of the usual 256, since the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft.
Check out below to see how many picks your favorite team has in the 2020 NFL Draft and where they currently fall. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*). This post has been updated to reflect the NFL's official draft order release and reported trades since.
Arizona Cardinals
8. Arizona
72. Arizona
114. Arizona
131. Arizona f/HOU
202. Arizona f/NE
222. Arizona
Atlanta Falcons
16. Atlanta
47. Atlanta
78. Atlanta
119. Atlanta
143. Atlanta f/BAL*
228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI
Baltimore Ravens
28. Baltimore
55. Baltimore f/ATL via NE
60. Baltimore
92. Baltimore
106. Baltimore*
129. Baltimore f/NE
134. Baltimore
170. Baltimore f/MIN
225. Baltimore f/NYJ
Buffalo Bills
54. Buffalo
86. Buffalo
128. Buffalo
167. Buffalo
188. Buffalo f/CLE
207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE
239. Buffalo f/MIN
Carolina Panthers
7. Carolina
38. Carolina
69. Carolina
113. Carolina
148. Carolina f/WAS
152. Carolina
184. Carolina
221. Carolina
Chicago Bears
43. Chicago f/LV
50. Chicago
163. Chicago
196. Chicago
200. Chicago f/PHI
226. Chicago f/LV
233. Chicago
Cincinnati Bengals
1. Cincinnati
33. Cincinnati
65. Cincinnati
107. Cincinnati
147. Cincinnati
180. Cincinnati
215. Cincinnati
Cleveland Browns
10. Cleveland
41. Cleveland
74. Cleveland
97. Cleveland f/HOU*
115. Cleveland
187. Cleveland f/ARI
244. Cleveland f/GB
Dallas Cowboys
17. Dallas
51. Dallas
82. Dallas
123. Dallas
164. Dallas
179. Dallas*
231. Dallas
Denver Broncos
15. Denver
46. Denver
77. Denver
83. Denver f/PIT
95. Denver f/SF
118. Denver
178. Denver*
181. Denver f/WAS
252. Denver*
254. Denver*
Detroit Lions
3. Detroit
35. Detroit
67. Detroit
85. Detroit f/PHI
109. Detroit
149. Detroit
166. Detroit f/PHI
182. Detroit
235. Detroit f/PHI via NE
Green Bay Packers
26. Green Bay f/HOU via MIA
62. Green Bay
94. Green Bay
175. Green Bay
192. Green Bay f/LV
208. Green Bay f/TEN
209. Green Bay
236. Green Bay f/BUF via CLE
242. Green Bay f/BAL
Houston Texans
40. Houston f/ARI
90. Houston
111. Houston f/MIA
171. Houston
240. Houston
248. Houston*
250. Houston*
Indianapolis Colts
34. Indianapolis f/WAS
44. Indianapolis
75. Indianapolis
122. Indianapolis
160. Indianapolis
193. Indianapolis
197. Indianapolis f/DAL via MIA
Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Jacksonville
20. Jacksonville f/LAR
42. Jacksonville
73. Jacksonville
116. Jacksonville
137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN
140. Jacksonville f/CHI*
157. Jacksonville f/ATL via BAL
165. Jacksonville f/LAR
189. Jacksonville
206. Jacksonville f/SEA
223. Jacksonville
Kansas City Chiefs
32. Kansas City
63. Kansas City f/SF
96. Kansas City
138. Kansas City
177. Kansas City
Las Vegas Raiders
12. Las Vegas
19. Las Vegas f/CHI
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas f/CHI
91. Las Vegas f/SEA via HOU
121. Las Vegas
159. Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers
6. LA Chargers
23. LA Chargers f/NE
112. LA Chargers
151. LA Chargers
186. LA Chargers
220. LA Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
52. LA Rams
57. LA Rams f/HOU
84. LA Rams
104. LA Rams*
126. LA Rams
199. LA Rams
234. LA Rams
Miami Dolphins
5. Miami
18. Miami f/PIT
30. Miami f/GB
39. Miami
56. Miami f/NO
70. Miami
136. Miami f/GB
141. Miami*
153. Miami
154. Miami f/JAC via PIT
173. Miami f/BAL via LAR
185. Miami
227. Miami f/IND
246. Miami f/KC
251. Miami*
Minnesota Vikings
22. Minnesota f/BUF
31. Minnesota f/SF
58. Minnesota
89. Minnesota
105. Minnesota*
117. Minnesota f/TB via SF
132. Minnesota
155. Minnesota f/CLE via BUF
176. Minnesota f/SF
201. Minnesota f/BUF
205. Minnesota
219. Minnesota f/MIA
249. Minnesota*
253. Minnesota*
New England Patriots
37. New England f/LAC
71. New England f/LAC
87. New England
98. New England*
100. New England*
125. New England f/CHI
139. New England f/TB*
172. New England f/SEA via DET
195. New England f/DEN
204. New England f/HOU
212. New England*
213. New England*
230. New England f/ATL
New Orleans Saints
24. New Orleans
88. New Orleans
130. New Orleans
169. New Orleans
203. New Orleans
New York Giants
4. NY Giants
36. NY Giants
99. NY Giants*
110. NY Giants
150. NY Giants
183. NY Giants
218. NY Giants
238. NY Giants f/NO
247. NY Giants*
255. NY Giants*
New York Jets
11. NY Jets
48. NY Jets
68. NY Jets f/NYG
79. NY Jets
120. NY Jets
158. NY Jets
191. NY Jets
211. NY Jets f/KC
Philadelphia Eagles
21. Philadelphia
53. Philadelphia
103. Philadelphia*
127. Philadelphia
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
168. Philadelphia f/NE
190. Philadelphia f/ATL
Pittsburgh Steelers
49. Pittsburgh
102. Pittsburgh*
124. Pittsburgh
135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA
198. Pittsburgh
232. Pittsburgh
San Francisco 49ers
14. San Francisco f/TB
25. San Francisco f/MIN
156. San Francisco f/DEN
210. San Francisco
217. San Francisco f/DET
Seattle Seahawks
27. Seattle
59. Seattle
64. Seattle f/KC
101. Seattle*
133. Seattle
144. Seattle*
214. Seattle*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. Tampa Bay f/IND via SF
45. Tampa Bay
76. Tampa Bay
161. Tampa Bay
194. Tampa Bay
241. Tampa Bay f/SEA via NE
245. Tampa Bay f/SF
Tennessee Titans
29. Tennessee
61. Tennessee
93. Tennessee
174. Tennessee
224. Tennessee f/CLE
237. Tennessee f/NE via DEN
243. Tennessee
Washington Redskins
2. Washington
66. Washington
108. Washington
142. Washington*
162. Washington f/PIT via SEA
216. Washington
229. Washington f/DEN
