2020 NFL Draft order: Full team by team breakdown as Dolphins lead way with 14 picks
Find out how many picks your team has in the 2020 NFL Draft
The full 2020 NFL Draft order was set this Tuesday, as all we had been waiting on were the 32 compensatory draft picks. There will be only 255 picks this year instead of the usual 256, since the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft.
The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Cincinnati Bengals will start off the festivities with the No. 1 overall pick. It's the Miami Dolphins, however, who own the most selections with 14, while their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, are right behind them with 12. The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are tied for the fewest amount of picks with five. All of these things can change, however, as teams trade up and down the board before and during the draft.
Check out below to see how many picks your favorite team has in the 2020 NFL Draft and where they currently fall. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*).
Arizona Cardinals
8. Arizona
40. Arizona
72. Arizona
114. Arizona
202. Arizona f/NE
222. Arizona
Atlanta Falcons
16. Atlanta
47. Atlanta
55. Atlanta f/NE
78. Atlanta
119. Atlanta
157. Atlanta
228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI
Baltimore Ravens
28. Baltimore
60. Baltimore
92. Baltimore
106. Baltimore*
129. Baltimore f/NE
134. Baltimore
143. Baltimore*
170. Baltimore f/MIN via SEA
Buffalo Bills
22. Buffalo
54. Buffalo
86. Buffalo
128. Buffalo
155. Buffalo f/CLE
167. Buffalo
188. Buffalo f/CLE
201. Buffalo
207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE
Carolina Panthers
7. Carolina
38. Carolina
69. Carolina
113. Carolina
152. Carolina
184. Carolina
221. Carolina
Chicago Bears
43. Chicago f/LV
50. Chicago
140. Chicago*
159. Chicago f/LV
163. Chicago
196. Chicago
200. Chicago f/PHI
233. Chicago
Cincinnati Bengals
1. Cincinnati
33. Cincinnati
65. Cincinnati
107. Cincinnati
147. Cincinnati
180. Cincinnati
215. Cincinnati
Cleveland Browns
10. Cleveland
41. Cleveland
74. Cleveland
90. Cleveland f/HOU
115. Cleveland
187. Cleveland f/ARI
244. Cleveland f/GB
Dallas Cowboys
17. Dallas
51. Dallas
82. Dallas
123. Dallas
164. Dallas
179. Dallas*
231. Dallas
Denver Broncos
15. Denver
46. Denver
77. Denver
83. Denver f/PIT
95. Denver f/SF
118. Denver
178. Denver*
181. Denver f/WAS
237. Denver f/NE
252. Denver*
254. Denver*
Detroit Lions
3. Detroit
35. Detroit
67. Detroit
109. Detroit
149. Detroit
172. Detroit f/SEA
182. Detroit
Green Bay Packers
30. Green Bay
62. Green Bay
94. Green Bay
136. Green Bay
175. Green Bay
192. Green Bay f/LV
209. Green Bay
224. Green Bay f/CLE
242. Green Bay f/BAL
Houston Texans
57. Houston
97. Houston*
111. Houston f/MIA
131. Houston
171. Houston
240. Houston
248. Houston*
250. Houston*
Indianapolis Colts
13. Indianapolis
34. Indianapolis f/WAS
44. Indianapolis
75. Indianapolis
122. Indianapolis
160. Indianapolis
193. Indianapolis
211. Indianapolis f/KC via NYJ
227. Indianapolis
Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Jacksonville
20. Jacksonville f/LAR
42. Jacksonville
73. Jacksonville
116. Jacksonville
137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN
189. Jacksonville
206. Jacksonville f/SEA
223. Jacksonville
Kansas City Chiefs
32. Kansas City
63. Kansas City f/SF
96. Kansas City
138. Kansas City
177. Kansas City
Las Vegas Raiders
12. Las Vegas
19. Las Vegas f/CHI
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas f/CHI
91. Las Vegas f/SEA via HOU
121. Las Vegas
226. Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers
6. LA Chargers
37. LA Chargers
71. LA Chargers
112. LA Chargers
151. LA Chargers
186. LA Chargers
220. LA Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
52. LA Rams
84. LA Rams
104. LA Rams*
126. LA Rams
173. LA Rams f/BAL
199. LA Rams
234. LA Rams
Miami Dolphins
5. Miami
18. Miami f/PIT
26. Miami f/HOU
39. Miami
56. Miami f/NO
70. Miami
141. Miami*
153. Miami f/MIA via ARI
162. Miami f/PIT
165. Miami f/LAR via JAC
185. Miami
197. Miami f/DAL
246. Miami f/KC
251. Miami*
Minnesota Vikings
25. Minnesota
58. Minnesota
89. Minnesota
105. Minnesota*
132. Minnesota
205. Minnesota
219. Minnesota f/MIA
239. Minnesota
249. Minnesota*
253. Minnesota*
New England Patriots
23. New England
87. New England
98. New England*
100. New England*
125. New England f/CHI
195. New England f/DEN
204. New England f/HOU
212. New England*
213. New England*
230. New England f/ATL
235. New England f/PHI
241. New England f/SEA
New Orleans Saints
24. New Orleans
88. New Orleans
130. New Orleans
169. New Orleans
203. New Orleans
New York Giants
4. NY Giants
36. NY Giants
99. NY Giants*
110. NY Giants
150. NY Giants
183. NY Giants
218. NY Giants
238. NY Giants f/NO
247. NY Giants*
255. NY Giants*
New York Jets
11. NY Jets
48. NY Jets
68. NY Jets f/NYG
79. NY Jets
120. NY Jets
158. NY Jets
191. NY Jets
225. NY Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
21. Philadelphia
53. Philadelphia
85. Philadelphia
103. Philadelphia*
127. Philadelphia
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
166. Philadelphia
168. Philadelphia f/NE
190. Philadelphia f/ATL
Pittsburgh Steelers
49. Pittsburgh
102. Pittsburgh*
124. Pittsburgh
135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA
198. Pittsburgh
232. Pittsburgh
San Francisco 49ers
31. San Francisco
156. San Francisco f/DEN
176. San Francisco
210. San Francisco
217. San Francisco f/DET
245. San Francisco
Seattle Seahawks
27. Seattle
59. Seattle
64. Seattle f/KC
101. Seattle*
133. Seattle
144. Seattle*
154. Seattle f/JAC via PIT
214. Seattle*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. Tampa Bay
45. Tampa Bay
76. Tampa Bay
117. Tampa Bay
139. Tampa Bay*
161. Tampa Bay
194. Tampa Bay
Tennessee Titans
29. Tennessee
61. Tennessee
93. Tennessee
174. Tennessee
208. Tennessee
236. Tennessee f/BUF via CLE
243. Tennessee
Washington Redskins
2. Washington
66. Washington
108. Washington
142. Washington*
148. Washington
216. Washington
229. Washington f/DEN
