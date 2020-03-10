2020 NFL Draft order: Full team by team breakdown as Dolphins lead way with 14 picks

The full 2020 NFL Draft order was set this Tuesday, as all we had been waiting on were the 32 compensatory draft picks. There will be only 255 picks this year instead of the usual 256, since the Arizona Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Cincinnati Bengals will start off the festivities with the No. 1 overall pick. It's the Miami Dolphins, however, who own the most selections with 14, while their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, are right behind them with 12. The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are tied for the fewest amount of picks with five. All of these things can change, however, as teams trade up and down the board before and during the draft.

Check out below to see how many picks your favorite team has in the 2020 NFL Draft and where they currently fall. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*).

Arizona Cardinals

8. Arizona

40. Arizona

72. Arizona

114. Arizona

202. Arizona f/NE

222. Arizona

16. Atlanta

47. Atlanta

55. Atlanta f/NE

78. Atlanta

119. Atlanta

157. Atlanta

228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI

28. Baltimore

60. Baltimore

92. Baltimore

106. Baltimore*

129. Baltimore f/NE

134. Baltimore

143. Baltimore*

170. Baltimore f/MIN via SEA

22. Buffalo

54. Buffalo

86. Buffalo

128. Buffalo

155. Buffalo f/CLE

167. Buffalo

188. Buffalo f/CLE

201. Buffalo

207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE

7. Carolina

38. Carolina

69. Carolina

113. Carolina

152. Carolina

184. Carolina

221. Carolina

43. Chicago f/LV

50. Chicago

140. Chicago*

159. Chicago f/LV

163. Chicago

196. Chicago

200. Chicago f/PHI

233. Chicago

Cincinnati Bengals

1. Cincinnati

33. Cincinnati

65. Cincinnati

107. Cincinnati

147. Cincinnati

180. Cincinnati

215. Cincinnati

10. Cleveland

41. Cleveland

74. Cleveland

90. Cleveland f/HOU

115. Cleveland

187. Cleveland f/ARI

244. Cleveland f/GB

17. Dallas

51. Dallas

82. Dallas

123. Dallas

164. Dallas

179. Dallas*

231. Dallas

15. Denver

46. Denver

77. Denver

83. Denver f/PIT

95. Denver f/SF

118. Denver

178. Denver*

181. Denver f/WAS

237. Denver f/NE

252. Denver*

254. Denver*

3. Detroit

35. Detroit

67. Detroit

109. Detroit

149. Detroit

172. Detroit f/SEA

182. Detroit

30. Green Bay

62. Green Bay

94. Green Bay

136. Green Bay

175. Green Bay

192. Green Bay f/LV

209. Green Bay

224. Green Bay f/CLE

242. Green Bay f/BAL

57. Houston

97. Houston*

111. Houston f/MIA

131. Houston

171. Houston

240. Houston

248. Houston*

250. Houston*

13. Indianapolis

34. Indianapolis f/WAS

44. Indianapolis

75. Indianapolis

122. Indianapolis

160. Indianapolis

193. Indianapolis

211. Indianapolis f/KC via NYJ

227. Indianapolis

9. Jacksonville

20. Jacksonville f/LAR

42. Jacksonville

73. Jacksonville

116. Jacksonville

137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN

189. Jacksonville

206. Jacksonville f/SEA

223. Jacksonville

Kansas City Chiefs

32. Kansas City

63. Kansas City f/SF

96. Kansas City

138. Kansas City

177. Kansas City

12. Las Vegas

19. Las Vegas f/CHI

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas f/CHI

91. Las Vegas f/SEA via HOU

121. Las Vegas

226. Las Vegas

6. LA Chargers

37. LA Chargers

71. LA Chargers

112. LA Chargers

151. LA Chargers

186. LA Chargers

220. LA Chargers

52. LA Rams

84. LA Rams

104. LA Rams*

126. LA Rams

173. LA Rams f/BAL

199. LA Rams

234. LA Rams

Miami Dolphins

5. Miami

18. Miami f/PIT

26. Miami f/HOU

39. Miami

56. Miami f/NO

70. Miami

141. Miami*

153. Miami f/MIA via ARI

162. Miami f/PIT

165. Miami f/LAR via JAC

185. Miami

197. Miami f/DAL

246. Miami f/KC

251. Miami*

25. Minnesota

58. Minnesota

89. Minnesota

105. Minnesota*

132. Minnesota

205. Minnesota

219. Minnesota f/MIA

239. Minnesota

249. Minnesota*

253. Minnesota*

New England Patriots

23. New England

87. New England

98. New England*

100. New England*

125. New England f/CHI

195. New England f/DEN

204. New England f/HOU

212. New England*

213. New England*

230. New England f/ATL

235. New England f/PHI

241. New England f/SEA

New Orleans Saints

24. New Orleans

88. New Orleans

130. New Orleans

169. New Orleans

203. New Orleans

4. NY Giants

36. NY Giants

99. NY Giants*

110. NY Giants

150. NY Giants

183. NY Giants

218. NY Giants

238. NY Giants f/NO

247. NY Giants*

255. NY Giants*

11. NY Jets

48. NY Jets

68. NY Jets f/NYG

79. NY Jets

120. NY Jets

158. NY Jets

191. NY Jets

225. NY Jets

21. Philadelphia

53. Philadelphia

85. Philadelphia

103. Philadelphia*

127. Philadelphia

145. Philadelphia*

146. Philadelphia*

166. Philadelphia

168. Philadelphia f/NE

190. Philadelphia f/ATL

49. Pittsburgh

102. Pittsburgh*

124. Pittsburgh

135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA

198. Pittsburgh

232. Pittsburgh

31. San Francisco

156. San Francisco f/DEN

176. San Francisco

210. San Francisco

217. San Francisco f/DET

245. San Francisco

27. Seattle

59. Seattle

64. Seattle f/KC

101. Seattle*

133. Seattle

144. Seattle*

154. Seattle f/JAC via PIT

214. Seattle*

14. Tampa Bay

45. Tampa Bay

76. Tampa Bay

117. Tampa Bay

139. Tampa Bay*

161. Tampa Bay

194. Tampa Bay

29. Tennessee

61. Tennessee

93. Tennessee

174. Tennessee

208. Tennessee

236. Tennessee f/BUF via CLE

243. Tennessee

2. Washington

66. Washington

108. Washington

142. Washington*

148. Washington

216. Washington

229. Washington f/DEN