2020 NFL Draft: Packers players and fans react to Green Bay drafting QB Jordan Love in the first round
Did Aaron Rodgers just watch his replacement get drafted?
It was not so long ago that a young Aaron Rodgers was drafted No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers was brought in to eventually take over for Brett Favre, who was nearly 36-years-old when young Rodgers stepped into the picture.
History seemed to repeat itself 15 years later, on Thursday, when the Packers surprised many by taking quarterback Jordan Love No. 26 overall, to play behind a 36-year-old Rodgers.
Stop me if you've heard this story before.
The Packers traded up to get Love, and while the team announced they plan to keep their Hail Mary king, it made people start to question if the end is near for Rodgers in the cheese state.
Rodgers would likely tell everyone to, "R-E-L-A-X," since Love is definitely not close to No. 12 in ability or savvy yet, but this whole thing does seem eerie for the Super Bowl champion.
No. 12 said he would love the Packers to finally draft a skill position player in the first round for the first time since he was drafted in 2005, but I don't think is the position he had in mind.
The competition might end up being good for the veteran, who has been criticized for not making it as far as he should with the level of talent he has and has around him. Now more than ever, he has to prove he's still got it.
NFL players and fans quickly headed to Twitter to give their thoughts on the shocking pick. Here are some of the best reactions:
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari gave his reaction during the 'Draft-A-Thon' LIVE show, saying:
"Let me tell y'all something right now: Look out! Aaron is about to be on fire."
Will Aaron turn this into another MVP caliber season?
Torrey Smith said someone should start talking about Rodgers ending up on the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady gone, they could use some offensive help.
Fans are way ahead of you Torrey.
As was former NFL wide receiver, Andrew Hawkins.
People have already photoshopped Rodgers in a Patriots uniform. These fans waste no time.
We're not quite sure, Reggie.
2002 No. 1 overall pick David Carr is just as confused as the rest of us.
I'm sure he's thrilled.
Darius Butler called it "cold blooded."
This is not the draft result Rodgers was hoping for.
"And now we go to Aaron Rodgers' home to see his reaction to the pick."
Somewhere, Favre is smirking.
At least Favre and Rodgers will have something to bond over next time they see each other.
Love is already moving up in the NFC North QB power rankings.
Sorry Mitch.
