2020 NFL Draft: Packers players and fans react to Green Bay drafting QB Jordan Love in the first round

It was not so long ago that a young Aaron Rodgers was drafted No. 24 overall in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers was brought in to eventually take over for Brett Favre, who was nearly 36-years-old when young Rodgers stepped into the picture.

History seemed to repeat itself 15 years later, on Thursday, when the Packers surprised many by taking quarterback Jordan Love No. 26 overall, to play behind a 36-year-old Rodgers.

Stop me if you've heard this story before.

The Packers traded up to get Love, and while the team announced they plan to keep their Hail Mary king, it made people start to question if the end is near for Rodgers in the cheese state.

Rodgers would likely tell everyone to, "R-E-L-A-X," since Love is definitely not close to No. 12 in ability or savvy yet, but this whole thing does seem eerie for the Super Bowl champion.

No. 12 said he would love the Packers to finally draft a skill position player in the first round for the first time since he was drafted in 2005, but I don't think is the position he had in mind.

The competition might end up being good for the veteran, who has been criticized for not making it as far as he should with the level of talent he has and has around him. Now more than ever, he has to prove he's still got it.

NFL players and fans quickly headed to Twitter to give their thoughts on the shocking pick. Here are some of the best reactions:

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari gave his reaction during the 'Draft-A-Thon' LIVE show, saying:

"Let me tell y'all something right now: Look out! Aaron is about to be on fire."

Will Aaron turn this into another MVP caliber season?

Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP 2020 — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) April 24, 2020

Torrey Smith said someone should start talking about Rodgers ending up on the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady gone, they could use some offensive help.

Someone start the rumor Aaron Rodgers to NE 👀 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 24, 2020

Fans are way ahead of you Torrey.

bill belichick on his way to getting aaron rodgers for a fourth round pick: pic.twitter.com/wYOAs4WHM0 — Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) April 24, 2020

As was former NFL wide receiver, Andrew Hawkins.

Aaron Rodgers to the Patriots. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) April 24, 2020

People have already photoshopped Rodgers in a Patriots uniform. These fans waste no time.

We're not quite sure, Reggie.

Wow so what does the mean for Aaron Rogers? — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 24, 2020

2002 No. 1 overall pick David Carr is just as confused as the rest of us.

2 things can be true.



1. Very happy for Jordan Love.



2. The @Packers just played in the NFC Title Game, right!? Idk, get another weapon to compete with @SF

Wow. — David Carr (@DCarr8) April 24, 2020

I'm sure he's thrilled.

Darius Butler called it "cold blooded."

Since A. Rodgers has been the Packers starting QB they haven’t taken ONE WR/RB/TE in the 1st round. Now they take a QB. #ColdBlooded — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 24, 2020

This is not the draft result Rodgers was hoping for.

Aaron Rodgers: “We need some weapons from this draft”



Packers front office: pic.twitter.com/ZoynebadMf — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 24, 2020

Aaron Rodgers when someone called to tell him the Packers drafted a QB #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FSn431kYcM — J Dres™ (@JDres15) April 24, 2020

"And now we go to Aaron Rodgers' home to see his reaction to the pick."

Aaron Rodgers watching the Packers draft Jordan Love... pic.twitter.com/wBktD9ifeS — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 24, 2020

Somewhere, Favre is smirking.

How Brett Favre is gonna greet Aaron Rodgers next time he sees him pic.twitter.com/tIjKqCiGGK — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 24, 2020

At least Favre and Rodgers will have something to bond over next time they see each other.

Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre pic.twitter.com/P0mIlCFUX0 — Ryan (@datboywolf) April 24, 2020

Love is already moving up in the NFC North QB power rankings.

Sorry Mitch.