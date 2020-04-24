2020 NFL Draft: Panthers fielding trade calls on wide receiver Curtis Samuel, per report
Another veteran might soon be on his way out of Carolina
The post-Ron Rivera purge might still be ongoing for the Carolina Panthers. The most prevalent one came by way of the team waving goodbye to longtime quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton, but it didn't stop there. They appear to be on the verge of shipping out yet another Rivera-era talent, this time it being wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The veteran wide receiver could reportedly be on the trading block during the 2020 NFL Draft, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with the Panthers taking calls to see what type of value they can get if they decide to move on from him.
Samuel is a former second-round pick of the Panthers and got off to a slow NFL start in 2017, delivering only 115 receiving yards and no touchdowns in a rookie season abbreviate by a season-ending ankle injury. He fared better in Year 2, reeling in five touchdowns, but his 494 receiving yards were rotational caliber at best. His career-best numbers arrived in Year 3, where Samuel was able to produce 627 receiving yards and six touchdowns despite consistently poor quarterback play in the absence of an injured Newton.
That was good enough for third-best on the team, behind only D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey.
With addition of Seth Roberts, Pharoh Cooper and -- most notably, Robby Anderson -- in 2020 free agency, the Panthers might feel like the signings combine with a solid season by Samuel to generate good value in a trade. It's to-be-determined if they actually pull the trigger though, because they could still very much use Samuel in the rotation (depth-wise) on their offense as they toss the keys to Teddy Bridgewater. If they feel like it's time to continue marking former Rivera players out the door, however, Samuel may find himself packing up and heading out of town in 2020.
From there, it's just a matter of what they'd get in return for him.
