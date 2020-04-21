2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert going over 4.5 cornerbacks in first round

The coronavirus pandemic has closed down most of the sports world, but the 2020 NFL Draft will go on. That doesn't mean the event, scheduled to run Thursday to Saturday, has been unaffected. Teams have been unable to meet with prospects or hold private workouts, so decisions will be made almost exclusively on the NFL Combine and college game tape. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young are expected to be the top two picks, but which 2020 NFL Draft prop bets are worth backing?

The Lions are a prime target for teams looking to trade up to get a quarterback, with the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and Los Angeles Chargers at six reportedly in the running. Trades could send shockwaves through your 2020 NFL Draft props. With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Go over 4.5 cornerbacks taken in the first round. White believes the -138 premium you'll need at pay at William Hill is worth it, as there are at least 10 teams with critical needs in coverage and many will move to fill those needs early in the draft.

Jeff Okudah and Florida's C.J. Henderson are expected to go in the top 10. With several elite-level players and desperate teams possibly willing to reach to fill their needs, White expects there to be a run. LSU's Kristian Fulton, Alabama's Trevon Diggs, Clemson's A.J. Terrell and TCU's Jeff Gladney are among the elite cover corners who could go on Thursday, and the talent doesn't stop there.

"I wouldn't be that shocked to see a team fall in love with someone like Bryce Hall or Damon Arnette or even Cameron Dantzler either," White told SportsLine. Mark over 4.5 corners taken in the first round as one of your top 2020 NFL Draft props.

