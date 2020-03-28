2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says back CeeDee Lamb as first receiver drafted

It's less than a month until the 2020 NFL Draft, and while it won't feel quite the same, one thing hasn't changed: It's all about the quarterbacks. The April 23-25 draft is not open to the public and will be broadcast from a studio, with the Cincinnati Bengals up when the clock starts ticking down at 8 p.m. ET. They are expected to use the No. 1 selection on Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU, and Ohio State rusher Chase Young is expected to go No. 2. But which 2020 NFL Draft props should you make?

Signal-callers will be waiting by the phones, with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa expected to be the next one off the board, likely in the top five. William Hill has set the over-under for total QBs drafted in the first round at 4.5, with Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jacob Eason also in the mix and several teams looking for their future at the position. Hitting big on 2020 NFL Draft prop bets is all about value. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

White thinks it's at worst a coin flip between Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy to be the first receiver selected, and he likes Lamb at +125.

"The Jets, at No. 11, need a game-breaker at the receiver position, and Lamb would be a great fit for that offense," White told SportsLine. "In fact, recent mock drafts have suggested Jeudy, the favorite at -125, might not even be the second receiver off the board, with teammate Henry Ruggs catching some eyes for his blazing speed."

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves three underdog props, including a 14-1 play and a monster 40-1 long shot. See which 2020 NFL Draft props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all 10 of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions.