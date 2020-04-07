2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says back CeeDee Lamb as first wide receiver drafted

Despite the coronavirus pandemic halting the majority of sports throughout the world, the 2020 NFL Draft will still take place from April 23 to 25. However, it will no longer be held in Las Vegas and there will no longer be any fans in attendance. There will still be plenty of interest, however, in the virtual draft, and sports books like William Hill are offering plenty of 2020 NFL Draft prop bets.

There are 2020 NFL Draft odds on which team will select star quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. There are also 2020 NFL Draft prop picks on where studs like CeeDee Lamb, Jonathan Taylor and Mekhi Becton will be drafted. With so many 2020 NFL Draft props on the board, a little expert help can help you find the best values. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big.

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Back CeeDee Lamb as the first wide receiver taken at +163. Jerry Jeudy is the favorite at -110, while Henry Ruggs is +250, but Lamb is the top option at wide receiver on many draft boards. White sees plenty of value in Lamb, with one team looking like a particularly ideal fit near the top of the 2020 NFL Draft order.

"The Jets need a game-breaker at the receiver position, and Lamb would be a great fit for that offense," White told SportsLine. "In fact, recent mock drafts have suggested Jeudy might not even be the second receiver off the board, with teammate Henry Ruggs catching some eyes for his blazing speed. If you want the safer pick, take the value on this prop by going with Lamb."

White also loves three underdog props, including a 14-1 play and a monster 50-1 long shot.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout?