2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says back J.K. Dobbins as first running back drafted

An offseason unlike any other continues when the 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. But the event, which runs through Saturday and will be conducted virtually, will still have plenty in common with previous editions, including teams clamoring for the top quarterbacks. The Bengals don't need to fret since they own the top pick and are expected to take LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. But after that, what should you target with your 2020 NFL Draft props?

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious hip injury, but reportedly is ready to go. Still, some experts believe Oregon's Justin Herbert's durability and more prototypical size might make him the better pick. William Hill has set the Over-Under on Tagovailoa's draft position at 3.5, with the Over at -260, while Herbert's number is at 5.5, with the Over getting -130. With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Back J.K. Dobbins (+700) as the first running back selected.

D'Andre Swift is the -200 favorite at William Hill, with Wisconsin standout Jonathan Taylor at +200, but White said Dobbins was neck-and-neck with them to be the top running back in this year's draft. White expects multiple teams to have Dobbins as the top back on their boards, and with Miami in need and holding three first-round picks and an early second-rounder, the Ohio State product could be their guy.

"The Dolphins seem to be a prime contender to take the first running back with their four top-40 picks," White told SportsLine. "Dobbins is someone they hurried in for an in-person meeting right before those restrictions were put in place."

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves three underdog props, including a 33-1 play and a monster 40-1 long shot. See which 2020 NFL Draft props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all 10 of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions.