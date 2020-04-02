2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says back under 13.5 for Jordan Love

The coronavirus pandemic may have interrupted live sports, but the NFL offseason has been largely unaffected. It appears as if the league will go on as planned with the 2020 NFL Draft starting on April 23, albeit without an audience. Quarterback Joe Burrow looks like a foregone conclusion to go to the Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick, but the rest of the NFL Draft picks 2020 are up in the air.

There is plenty value to be found in 2020 NFL Draft props. William Hill has created dozens of 2020 NFL Draft prop picks, including how many wide receivers will be drafted in the first round and which team will draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hitting big on 2020 NFL Draft prop bets is all about value. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

White knows free agency filled plenty of holes at quarterback, but he still says go under the draft position of 13.5 for Jordan Love. White is on the under because of the growing buzz surrounding Love's impressive physical metrics.

Love measured at 6-foot-4, 224 pounds with 10.5-inch hands at the Scouting Combine and ran a 4.74-second 40-yard dash with a vertical leap of 35.5 inches. He's also thrown for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns in the last three seasons while adding nine rushing touchdowns. As his draft momentum continues to surge, he could be selected inside the top 10.

"He could be the third QB off the board ahead of Justin Herbert, which could put him as high as No. 5 or 6," White told SportsLine. "And even if he falls further than that, at some point a team with a QB need will be looking to trade up considering the buzz that's surrounded him during the pre-draft process."

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves three underdog props, including a 14-1 play and a monster 40-1 long shot. See which 2020 NFL Draft props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all 10 of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions.