2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says back under 27.5 for Josh Jones

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and that will be apparent when the 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday. LSU national champion and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is expected to be the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals after the 8 p.m. ET start, but what other 2020 NFL Draft prop bets should you make?

Tua Tagovailoa won a national championship with the Crimson Tide and is widely considered the second-best quarterback in the draft, but Justin Herbert's durability and prototypical size make him enticing. William Hill has set the over-under on Herbert's draft position at 5.5, but should you back him with your 2020 NFL Draft props? With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Go under 27.5 as the draft position for offensive tackle Josh Jones.

There are seven potential first-round tackles in the mix, and the 6-foot-5, 319-pounder is among the five best. The top four are expected to go in the first half of the round. A strong showing at the Senior Bowl and the plethora of teams looking for will give Jones an strong chance to go in the first 27 picks. With the Miami Dolphins expected to take a quarterback in the top five, White fully expects them to use one of their remaining first-round picks (18 and 26) on a tackle.

"Other teams that could be in place include the Jaguars at 20, the Vikings at 22 or 25, or the Seahawks at 27," White told SportsLine. Back Jones under 27.5 with your 2020 NFL Draft prop picks.

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

