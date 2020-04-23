2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says back under 5.5 receivers in first round

Sports fans hunkering down during the coronavirus crisis will have a slice of normalcy on Thursday, when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the top pick of the Bengals shortly after the 8 p.m. ET start time, and Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young is expected to come off the board at No. 2 to the Redskins. Which way should you go with your 2020 NFL Draft prop bets? And which 2020 NFL Draft props can ruin your night?

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is widely considered the second-best defender in the draft, and William Hill has the Giants as the +200 favorite to take the linebacker with the fourth pick, followed by the Panthers (+240) at No. 7. The Lions, who pick third, are +500 to select him. When considering your 2020 NFL Draft prop bets, it's critical to know where players will fit in. With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Go under 5.5 receivers picked in the first round.

This is a historically deep draft for wide receivers. White knows that depth is a positive for needy teams, but a negative for players who hope to be picked on the first day. Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and former Alabama teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs should go in the first 15 picks, and White expects LSU's Justin Jefferson to be the fourth off the board. After that, one more could sneak in the first round, but teams picking later on Thursday will look for better value.

"The Eagles need a receiver at 21 but could trade down," White told SportsLine. "From there, we're talking about playoff teams whose organizations are smart enough to identify value by waiting at receiver and snapping up talented players at other positions in Round 1."

