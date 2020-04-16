2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says CeeDee Lamb is first receiver drafted

In the midst of an unusual offseason marked by social distancing, the 2020 NFL Draft remains scheduled for April 23 to 25, but it will be vastly different this time around. The usual fanfare will be absent as the picks are made virtually, but the teams' needs and desire to upgrade haven't changed. The Cincinnati Bengals will make the first selection shortly after 8 p.m. ET next Thursday night, and barring any curveballs, they're expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. From there, where should you go with your 2020 NFL Draft prop picks?

As usual, the quarterbacks are drawing the attention, but this is one of the deepest drafts in recent memory for wide receivers. Rookie receivers had an immediate impact last season, with eight recording at least 45 receptions, and the players in this class are far more accomplished. How many receivers should you target in the first round when entering 2020 NFL Draft props? With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb will be the first receiver off the board. William Hill lists Alabama star Jerry Jeudy as the favorite to be the first wideout selected at -115. Jeudy's Tide teammate, Henry Ruggs, also is in the mix at +260.

Lamb and Jeudy are almost mirror images, and both players have plenty of college highlights on film. Jeudy is slightly faster, but both can make plays in the open field and boast elite athleticism. There are a number of teams in the top 15 who could use either playmaker, but White expects Lamb to be the preference.

"Right now, Lamb is the WR1 on many people's boards, and at worst I'd consider him a coin flip to come off the board ahead of Jeudy," White told SportsLine. "But the odds for this prop have Jeudy as -115 and Lamb as +160. In particular, the Jets need a game-breaker at the receiver position, and Lamb would be a great fit for that offense."

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves three underdog props, including a 16-1 play and a monster 50-1 long shot. See which 2020 NFL Draft props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all 10 of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions.