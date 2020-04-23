2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says CeeDee Lamb will be first wide receiver drafted

With the 2020 NFL Draft officially upon us, there is still plenty of excitement. LSU Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is almost a lock to be the Cincinnati Bengals' top choice, while Ohio State defensive star Chase Young is anticipated to go second to the Washington Redskins. But it's not a guarantee that the Redskins will keep that pick, and teams will be jockeying to move up to secure the top talent to fill their most crucial needs. That means locking in your 2020 NFL Draft props, which you can do at major books including William Hill, could be a challenge.

This is one of the deepest drafts in history at wide receiver, and William Hill has set the over-under on the number of receivers drafted in the first round at 5.5, with the Under earning +160. Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs are regarded as top-15 picks, and there are at least 14 wideouts who could go in the first two rounds. But how many will go on Thursday, and who should you target with your 2020 NFL prop bets? With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Back CeeDee Lamb as the first wide receiver drafted (+130).

Jeudy is the slight favorite to go first, but White likes the value on this pick, with both players showing the ability to make major impacts. Jeudy's speedy Alabama teammate, Ruggs, has been generating plenty of buzz in recent weeks, and the NFL expert has seen evidence that Jeudy could even end up as the third receiver selected. Lamb's skill set also could be a better fit for teams in need of help outside.

"In particular, the Jets need a game-breaker at the receiver position," White told SportsLine. "Lamb would be a perfect fit for that offense, while I could also see him land with the Raiders at No. 12."

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

