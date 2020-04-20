2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa

As the 2020 NFL Draft closes in, rumors are swirling. With the first round slated for Thursday, it is almost a lock that former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, and Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young will go shortly thereafter to the Washington Redskins. But where should you go from there with your 2020 NFL Draft prop picks? The Detroit Lions sit at No. 3, but there are rumblings they could trade out of that slot. The Miami Dolphins also have a big decision to make with the fifth pick, potentially throwing a wrench into your 2020 NFL Draft props.

The Dolphins are in need of a quarterback, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is considered by many to be the second-best in the the 2020 NFL Draft pool. In fact, William Hill has set the over-under on the draft position of Tagovailoa at 3.5, with the over drawing +250. With so much uncertainty, you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Now, with William Hill taking bets on the 2020 NFL Draft, White has scoured the odds and found 10 bets worth backing big. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets White recommends: Despite the potential that a team will trade up, White likes the Dolphins at +110 to take Tagovailoa. The NFL expert believes that if any team will make a move, it will be Miami. He said the Dolphins should be able to beat any offer the Redskins might receive for the No. 2 pick, and with the teams playing in different conferences, there is no reason for Washington to pass if the price is right.

The Los Angeles Chargers have the sixth selection and also are in need of a QB after Philip Rivers moved on in free agency. They are listed at +140 and would likely need to move up. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who pick ninth, are at +700, while the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots also are in dire need, but are at +2000.

"The Chargers aren't typically a trade-up team," White told SportsLine. "The Panthers and Jaguars are in the middle of full-on rebuilds and seem unlikely to trade several assets for a young franchise QB."

How to make 2020 NFL Draft predictions

White also loves three underdog props, including a 33-1 play and a monster 40-1 long shot. See which 2020 NFL Draft props to jump on only at SportsLine.

What are the 10 best NFL Draft prop bets you can make? And which prop should you hammer for a 40-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see all 10 of R.J. White's NFL Draft prop bets with unmatched analysis, all from the premier NFL Draft expert whose mock drafts are read by millions.