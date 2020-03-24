2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says go over 4.5 cornerbacks in first round

The 2020 NFL Draft is set for April 23 to 25 and is expected to be broadcast live from a TV studio. At 8 p.m. ET Thursday, April 23, the Cincinnati Bengals will be on the clock, and they're fully expected to select Heisman winner Joe Burrow first overall. Everyone anticipates the Redskins grabbing Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young next, but after, that the guessing game begins.

When will former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go? William Hill set the over-under on his draft position at 3.5. The Lions pick third, but many believe the Dolphins or Chargers could trade up to grab Tagovailoa. Knowing where to find value in the 2020 NFL Draft prop bets and which ones to stay away from can be the difference between a huge payday or going home with nothing. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

White says to go over 4.5 cornerbacks drafted in the first round. "You have to pay a little juice to get the Over here, but there's a very good chance this hits," White told SportsLine. "Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson are top-20 locks and there are at least six other corners I could see landing in the first round among Trevon Diggs, Kristian Fulton, Jeff Gladney, Jaylon Johnson, Noah Igbinogehe and A.J. Terrell. I wouldn't be that shocked to see a team fall in love with someone like Bryce Hall, Damon Arnette or even Cameron Dantzler."

