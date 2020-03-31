2020 NFL Draft prop bets, odds, picks: Vegas expert says go under 13.5 for Jordan Love

Every team will target playmakers in the 2020 NFL Draft, which remains scheduled for April 23-25. National champion and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be taken first by the Cincinnati Bengals. Other difference-makers will be there for the taking, and this year's wide receiver pool is the one of the deepest in recent memory. In fact, William Hill has set the over-under on the number of first-round wideouts at 5.5, with Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb considered the top targets, but which way should you go with your 2020 NFL Draft props?

Jeudy's Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs, blasted into that conversation with his 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, while Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor, Denzel Mims, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins and Laviska Shenault are all vying for spots. Hitting big on 2020 NFL Draft prop bets is all about value. That's why you'll want to see the top 2020 NFL Draft picks and predictions from betting expert R.J. White.

White is widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, the CBS Sports NFL editor puts together entire seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis. This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, called Baker Mayfield going No. 1 overall at 25-1.

Moreover, if you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL pointspread picks the past three years, you'd be up more than $2,300. And twice in the past five years, the stats guru cashed big in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping competition, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who's followed anything White has picked in the NFL is up big.

Top 2020 NFL Draft prop picks

White knows free agency filled plenty of holes at quarterback, but he still says go under the draft position of 13.5 for Jordan Love.

"For starters, he could be the third QB off the board ahead of Justin Herbert, which could put him as high as No. 5 or 6," White told SportsLine. "And even if he falls further than that, at some point a team with a QB need will be looking to trade up, considering the buzz that's surrounded him during the pre-draft process. In fact, the 49ers look like a prime trade-down candidate at No. 13 considering their lack of picks in Rounds 2-4."

